Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

The sunshine once again turns to spotlight on Saturday night, as the Senators cap off a Florida road trip with a swing to Sunrise to take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

Coming off an impressive comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Senators will look to hand the Panthers their first loss of 2025–26.

“We showed resilience,” said goaltender Linus Ullmark of the win. “We easily could have caved in [down two goals], but the guys stuck with it, and I thought that we brought our ‘A’ game more and more, and got settled into a rhythm, and came out victorious at the end, which I think we deserved.”

With the Panthers being the second divisional opponent in a row for the Sens, Ullmark is cognizant of the extra meaning of these matchups — especially with Tampa Bay and Florida combining for four of the last six championships.

“There are no easy games in this division,” said Ullmark. “If you can beat these guys and show that you’re better than them, there’s a very good opportunity for you to show that you have what it takes to go all the way.”