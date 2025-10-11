Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

A date with the defending champions offers Ottawa a chance to prove their mettle

McDonalds

© Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The sunshine once again turns to spotlight on Saturday night, as the Senators cap off a Florida road trip with a swing to Sunrise to take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

Coming off an impressive comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Senators will look to hand the Panthers their first loss of 2025–26.

“We showed resilience,” said goaltender Linus Ullmark of the win. “We easily could have caved in [down two goals], but the guys stuck with it, and I thought that we brought our ‘A’ game more and more, and got settled into a rhythm, and came out victorious at the end, which I think we deserved.”

With the Panthers being the second divisional opponent in a row for the Sens, Ullmark is cognizant of the extra meaning of these matchups — especially with Tampa Bay and Florida combining for four of the last six championships.

“There are no easy games in this division,” said Ullmark. “If you can beat these guys and show that you’re better than them, there’s a very good opportunity for you to show that you have what it takes to go all the way.”

Loose Pucks

Fabian Zetterlund was active on the forecheck on Thursday. Playing on a line with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle, Zetterlund racked up seven hits — a career high.

The Tkachuk-Stützle-Zetterlund line also created one of two five-on-five goals for the Sens. Stützle and Tkachuk assisted on Artem Zub’s second period marker, as Zetterlund was screening Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Travis Green didn’t commit to any lineup changes on Saturday, but did call changing both the forward group and the defence group “options.”

All 32 teams will be in action on Saturday for the first of two times this season. The second is Oct. 28, when Ottawa visits Chicago.

The Faceoff

The Senators had the upper hand last year on the Panthers, winning twice (3-1, 3-0) at home and losing 5-1 on the road. Ullmark, Saturday’s projected starter, started two of those games. He allowed just four goals on 79 shots, good for a .949 save percentage.

In the regular season, Ullmark holds a lifetime 13-4-1 record against Florida with a goals against average of 2.47 and a save percentage of .930.

Senators forward Nick Cousins won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024. He played 148 regular season and 33 playoff games with the team between 2022 and 2024.

The Panthers will be without core pieces of their team after three gruelling runs to the Cup Finals. Captain Alex Barkov will be out seven to nine months after undergoing knee surgery, while Brady’s brother Matthew Tkachuk could be out until December with a lower-body injury.

Jackson Starr discusses Artem Zub's critical role in last night's win against Tampa.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet ONE (available nationally)

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

C02-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Launch_V1

News Feed

Senators launch French social media channels

Numbers never lie: Sens open with statistical statement in Tampa Bay

Senators travel to Tampa Bay for season opener

Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13

Senators launch the ‘Absolute Non-Sens' podcast

Staios talks to media before Sens travel to Florida

The Little Story Behind a Great Draft

Lycksell sticks with Senators, Yakemchuk to start season in AHL as roster comes together ahead of opening night

Senators finalize roster

Senators acquire Kurtis MacDermid in trade with Devils

After offseason hip surgery, Nick Jensen to suit up for Senators’ final preseason game

Sens assign eight to Belleville camp

Tkachuk returns home as Senators face Blues for first time in preseason history 

Canadian Tire Centre 30th Anniversary Celebration 

Sens recall eight players from Belleville camp

Spence excited for fresh start in Ottawa after trade from Kings

Quebec City opener fuels competition for Senators roster spots

Senators mix business and bonding as training camp moves to Quebec City