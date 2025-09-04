Senators agree to one-year contract with defenseman Donovan Sebrango for 2025-26 season

OTTAWAOttawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed restricted free agent defenseman Donovan Sebrango to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Sebrango, who is originally from Ottawa, made his National Hockey League debut last season. He played in two regular-season games with the Senators. The 23-year-old played in 50 games with the Belleville Senators in 2024-25. His eight goals and 20 points made him the third leading scorer on the B-Sens blueline.

The Senators acquired Sebrango on July 9, 2023, in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Sebrango was a third-round pick (63rd overall) of the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft. The former student of the Canadian International Hockey Academy in eastern Ontario played two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League. He also represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

