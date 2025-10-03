Senators acquire winger Kurtis MacDermid from New Jersey

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators acquired left winger Kurtis MacDermid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for right winger Zack MacEwen.

MacDermid, 31, has played in 288 NHL games in his career. The 6’5’’, 233 lbs skater has scored 11 goals, collected 20 assists and 391 penalty minutes. Undrafted, he made his debut with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2017-18 season. He joined the Colorado Avalanche at the start of the 2021-22 season before ending up in New Jersey in March 2024.

MacEwen, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Senators organization. He played 51 games with Ottawa and 33 games with Belleville.

