Senators acquire Kurtis MacDermid in trade with Devils

The Ottawa Senators have acquired left winger Kurtis MacDermid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for right winger Zack MacEwen.

MacDermid has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists during his 288-game, nine-year NHL career. The son of former NHLer Paul MacDermid, he was born in Quebec City while his father was playing for the Nordiques.

Standing at 6-5 and weighing 233 pounds, MacDermid is known as a tough customer, and has racked up 391 penalty minutes in those 288 contests, split between Los Angeles, Colorado, and New Jersey.

During his first season in New Jersey, MacDermid was coached by Travis Green, who served as associate coach and later interim head coach for the Devils during 2023-24.

On Thursday, Green spoke about team toughness following Tuesday’s scrappy preseason game against Montreal that saw 150 penalty minutes and multiple ejections.

“I think team toughness comes in many ways,” said Green. “It’s not just about fighting.” Green added that while fighting is “dwindling fast” in the NHL, physicality is very much a huge part of the game. “The further you get, [the more], call it ‘team toughness’ you’ve got to have, the harder you’ve got to play. It’s not easy to win a Stanley Cup.”

MacEwen, 29, has played 51 games over the last two seasons with the Senators, scoring four goals and two assists. Over his 237-game NHL career, he has 17 goals and 17 assists overall, split between Vancouver, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Ottawa.

Ottawa will play Montreal for the second time of the preseason on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.