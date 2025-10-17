Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Ullmark turned aside 16 straight shots — including four in overtime and two in the shootout — to finish the game

GettyImages-2241088036

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

“Sometimes, you run into a hot goaltender.”

Those were Linus Ullmark’s first words to the media on Monday night after losing to Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators.

“I’ve been on that side of the coin as well,” he added — a side of the coin he was certainly on Thursday night, as he willed the Sens to victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Most notable of his 30 saves was a jaw-dropping glove flash with just over four to play in the second frame.

That glove save was a preview of what to come. After a Chandler Stephenson goal early in the third, Ullmark saved 16 straight shots, including two in the shootout to ice the game and secure two points for Sens.

An honourable mention goes to Jake Sanderson, who made a pair of saves himself on a third-period penalty kill, and who Ullmark made sure to shout out after the game.

When the game was on the line, the Swede was at his best. Here are his five biggest saves from the third period and overtime, in chronological order.

Glove save on Chandler Stephenson

11:16 of the 3rd period, glove save on Chandler Stephenson

With Stephenson looking to complete the hat trick, he walks in from the point all the way down to the faceoff hashes. With a clear shot and his passing lanes cut off, Stephenson goes far side, but Ullmark was expecting it and nabs it out of the air. With the Sens on the penalty kill, this is the second of four massive saves to keep the Sens within one, and the crowd in the game.

Pad save on Vince Dunn

10:33 of the 3rd period, pad save on Vince Dunn

Still on the same penalty kill, Vince Dunn walks into a booming one-timer from the top of the circles. With no one in front of the net, Ullmark has a clear view of the puck and comes out all the way outside of the paint, getting his left toe extended just enough to get a solid piece of it. This is where Sanderson comes in, making an extraordinary diving play to sweep the puck away from Jordan Eberle.

Chest save on Matty Beniers

3:44 of overtime, chest save on Matty Beniers

The first of his five overtime saves, it’s certainly not the flashiest of the night. But with the Senators scrambling — Thomas Chabot had circled away from the net to retrieve his stick — Ullmark decided to challenge the shooter again outside of the blue paint, which proved to be the right decision. With that positioning, Ullmark was able to swallow up the high-danger look and get a faceoff.

pad/stick save on Jared McCann

1:32 of overtime, pad/stick save on Jared McCann

It’s quite hard to tell if Ullmark gets this one with his stick or pad, but either way, with 40-goal scorer Jared McCann ripping one from the bottom of the circles, it’s quite an impressive save, and equally as impressive to direct it to the corner with the potent Dunn lurking, hoping for a rebound.

Pad save on Jared McCann

2nd Seattle shot of shootout, pad save on Jared McCann

Although Jake Sanderson was inches away from winning the game before time expired in overtime, this one would need a shootout. McCann tries to find a hole on Ullmark before taking it wide right, but Ullmark pushes from right post to left post and shuts the door on McCann, setting up a chance for Shane Pinto to win the game.

Pinto continues his hot streak putting up his 6th goal in just 5 games

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

Hot in the dot: Sens look to continue faceoff prowess in Buffalo

Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

Senators launch French social media channels

Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

Numbers never lie: Sens open with statistical statement in Tampa Bay

Senators travel to Tampa Bay for season opener

Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13

Senators launch the ‘Absolute Non-Sens' podcast

Staios talks to media before Sens travel to Florida

The Little Story Behind a Great Draft

Lycksell sticks with Senators, Yakemchuk to start season in AHL as roster comes together ahead of opening night