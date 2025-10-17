Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

“Sometimes, you run into a hot goaltender.”

Those were Linus Ullmark’s first words to the media on Monday night after losing to Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators.

“I’ve been on that side of the coin as well,” he added — a side of the coin he was certainly on Thursday night, as he willed the Sens to victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Most notable of his 30 saves was a jaw-dropping glove flash with just over four to play in the second frame.

That glove save was a preview of what to come. After a Chandler Stephenson goal early in the third, Ullmark saved 16 straight shots, including two in the shootout to ice the game and secure two points for Sens.

An honourable mention goes to Jake Sanderson, who made a pair of saves himself on a third-period penalty kill, and who Ullmark made sure to shout out after the game.

When the game was on the line, the Swede was at his best. Here are his five biggest saves from the third period and overtime, in chronological order.