Red hot Senators win sixth straight with overtime victory over Canucks

The Canucks got back within one when Brock Boeser scored his ninth goal of the season with just 1:56 remaining in the period to cut the Senators’ lead to 2-1.

With 18 seconds left in the period, the Canucks tied things at 2-2 when Quinn Hughes scored his eighth goal of the season.

After the Canucks’ late goals, the Senators headed into the intermission tied 2-2. The Senators held the edge in shots (9-6) as well as face-off percentage (66.7-33.3).

The Senators regained their lead 4:24 into the second period when Shane Pinto doubled down for his sixth goal of the season and second of the game. A strong play on the puck earned him a shot that he tucked past Lankinen to put the Sens up 3-2. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both picked up assists on Pinto’s goal.