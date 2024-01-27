Preview: Rangers vs Senators

How to watch: Sportsnet One

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

In a rematch of their game on Dec. 5, the Senators welcome the Rangers to Canadian Tire Centre for their final visit to Ottawa this season. Get your tickets here!

In their last outing against Boston after falling behind 2-0 the Senators were able to mount a comeback to send the game to overtime and while they didn't get the win, they extended their point streak to five straight games. The maturity the Sens showed in that comeback effort, not hitting the panic button when the odds look stacked against them, seems to be becoming a trend for this group lately. With three comebacks in their last four games, taking Winnipeg to overtime, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to the Flyers before scoring four straight, and then the last effort against Boston, this team is sticking together and it's paying dividends.

With another tall task in front of them tonight the Sens will look to put that formula into action again tonight. The last outing against the Rangers saw the Senators walk away with the 6-2 victory, led by Vladimir Tarasenko and Drake Batherson with three points each, and Brady Tkachuk's two goals helped propel them to a commanding victory. The Senators may well look to that trio here again tonight as three of the top four scorers for the Senators, as they look to continue clawing their way back in the Atlantic Division standings.

On the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights last night at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers look to get back in the win column tonight. The Metropolitan division leaders have taken a step back of late with only seven points in their last ten games. That being said, it's no accident that this team finds itself in the top-ten in the league and top-three in the Eastern Conference.

Led by Artemi Panarin who paces the team in goals (29), assists (34) and points (63) this Rangers team can surely put up points. However, their real strength has been their defensive efforts, anchored by Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick allowing just 2.88 goals per game, 10th best in the NHL. With Shesterkin getting the start last night against Vegas, presumably it will be Quick minding net tonight who boasts a line of 2.46 goals against with a 0.913% save percentage on the season. No small task for the Senators that's for sure.