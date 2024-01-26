Recap: Bruins vs Senators

The Ottawa Senators hosted the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins in front of a sold out Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

Following a physical and defensive battle Ottawa was able to get a point out of the Bruins with a late goal, but couldn't find the back of the Bruins net in overtime.

Ottawa attemped to apply pressure to start the game with Bruins playing their second of game in two nights. Following an initial push by the Sens an early tilt between Ottawa's Mark Kastelic and Boston's Derek Forbort settled the game down substantially.

As the period was in it's final minutes, with the Senators were leading in shots 9-2, Jacob Bernard-Docker took a holding penalty and the Bruins scored three seconds into the power play with 1:24 remaining in the first.