Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Mammoth open 7-game homestand with win over Senators

Keller has 2 assists for Utah; Greig scores lone goal for Ottawa

Senators at Mammoth | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves and the Utah Mammoth open a seven-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Delta Center on Wednesday.

Lawson Crouse, John Marino, and Daniil But scored, and Clayton Keller had two assists for the Mammoth (21-20-3), who have won three of their last four games.

Ridly Greig scored and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (20-17-5), who have lost two in a row and five of their last seven games.

Crouse opened the scoring at 3:59, firing a wrist shot past Merilainen off a pass from Keller to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Marino made it 2-0 at 7:20, collecting the rebound off a shot from Keller at the point and beating Merilainen with a quick slap shot on the glove side. It was the second goal Merilainen allowed on four shots.

Greig scored at 17:41, picking up the rebound of an Artem Zub shot from outside the right face-off dot. Greig spun around and jumped on the bouncing puck at the left side before beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot on the glove side to cut the lead to 2-1.

But scored at 5:41 of the third period, sneaking the puck under Merilainen in a scramble in front of the Ottawa net to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead. The Senators challenged the play for goaltender interference but the call on the ice was upheld.

News Feed

Senators begin second half of season with visit to Utah

Midseason check-up: Jordan Spence

Red Wings score 3 in 1st period, get past Senators

Sens meet divisional rival Red Wings for first time this year

Chabot scores twice, Senators defeat Jets

Senators look for second win of 2026

Staios: We are continuing to build towards contending

Sanderson and Matinpalo named to Olympic rosters

Zetterlund, Senators rally for win against Capitals

Senators and Capitals clash on New Year’s Day

Senators own performance, look to move forward

Greaves shines again, lifts Blue Jackets past Senators

Kleven to return as Jackets visit Sens

Shepard recalled to Ottawa

Pinto and Kleven return to practice

Matthews, Knies each has 3 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to hold off Senators

A night full of milestones on tap as Sens visit Toronto

Bourgault to make NHL debut in Toronto