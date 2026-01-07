Midseason check-up: Jordan Spence

Through 32 games as an Ottawa Senator, Jordan Spence is focused on improvement — and continuing to gain Travis Green’s trust on the Senators’ blueline. “I want the coaches to trust me on the ice, and for them to be able to trust me, I have to make good plays,” Spence told Sens360.

The right-shot defenceman has scored twice and added 12 assists, placing him behind only Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot in terms of offensive production from the blueline on the team.

“I have to be responsible defensively. Playing with [Tyler Kleven], pretty much from the start of the season to now, I just have to keep it simple. We play well together just because we have different strengths,” said Spence.

“When we communicate and execute well, we’re a really good defensive pair. I just think we have to keep improving, keep communicating, and I think it will be good for the second half.”

Spence was a scratch for five of the team’s first 14 games but has stayed in the lineup since early November. He has seen more than a minute more of ice time per game compared to his final season in Los Angeles and is on pace for a career-high 32 points if he plays every remaining game.

“I think it’s been pretty good,” said Spence of the team’s first half of the season. “Obviously there’s some games that you want to take back and have a chance to win those crucial games. I think there’s a lot of them that we kind of missed the win, in a way. Before Christmas, we’d been playing really well.”

Spence was echoing Green’s remarks from weeks past about a 2-7-1 stretch where he liked the team’s play but the results weren’t coming. He is happy where he’s at offensively but recognizes his room for growth on the defensive side of the puck.

“Obviously when you play juniors and growing up, you don’t really focus a lot on your defensive game. Everyone’s just trying to improve on their offensive game, and when you hit the NHL and AHL, that’s the biggest thing I’ve realized is that the defensive side of the game is so important in this league to win hockey games,” said Spence.

“I’m still trying to improve, but I think it’s always great when you have something to work on. For me, I just want to get better every game. Obviously my offensive instincts will be there, but just defensively, keeping it simple. Tidying it up in our own zone, and if we execute our play in the defensive zone, we’re going to spend more time in the offensive zone. That’s kind of the things I want to focus on when I play every game. It’s been good but there’s some things I want to improve on as well.”

The 24-year-old has drawn upon assistant coaches Daniel Alfredsson and Nolan Baumgartner for help during his first season in Ottawa. “They’re always here to give you tips and give you advice. Baumer, he’s been great putting together defensive clips of what I have to improve on and what I can be better at,” said Spence.

“It’s been great. Obviously Alfie is Alfie… he knows what to do, always good to ask for advice for him of what to do in the offensive zone, how to shoot, how to have deception with your shots or passes. It’s always great to have those coaches that have your back and help you along the way.”

Spence said that along with the feedback during practice, the in-game communications between the coaches and players have also been good. “When you’re on the bench or during intermissions, you can ask them questions about what you should have done in certain situations,” said Spence.

Heading into Wednesday’s game in Utah, the Senators have scored 29 goals and allowed just 19 when Spence is on the ice. That means he is leading all Senators in goals-for percentage, at 60.42 per cent.

According to Natural Stat Trick, he also ranks first on the team in scoring chance percentage (62.72 per cent), first in high-danger scoring chance percentage (59.91 per cent), and second in expected goals-for percentage (60.92 per cent, behind Brady Tkachuk’s 64.42 per cent).

That being said, Spence is still somewhat sheltered. He has started 98 shifts in the offensive zone, versus just 34 in the defensive zone — behind only Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Kurtis MacDermid, and Olle Lycksell in terms of offensive zone start percentage on the team.

But his offensive abilities have often lead to him being paired with Jake Sanderson near the ends of periods and games when the Senators need goals. Sanderson and Spence have played just shy of 100 minutes together through half a season — an average of three minutes per game when Spence has been in the lineup.

During that time, the Senators have scored five goals and allowed two. Their expected goals-for percentage tells more of the same story, coming in at 68.78 per cent.

“It’s always great to play with Sandy and Chabby, they’re really good hockey players. Playing alongside them, trying to get goals is always great, but at the same time, [when that happens], we’re down a goal, so we’re always trying to get it back,” said Spence.

“It’s always good that the coach trusts in a player when we need to get a goal. For me, I don’t have to do anything fancy, I just have to play my game. That’s the reason why I’m on the ice, is to play my game and do the stuff I can do.”