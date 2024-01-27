Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

1. The set up:

For the second and final time at Canadian Tire Centre the Senators are set to host the Rangers tonight. A rematch of their Dec. 5th game here when the Senators walked away with a 6-2 victory, giving them a 0.500 record at the time.

Tonight the Senators will look to strike while the iron is hot facing a Rangers team on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to Vegas 5-2 last night at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers, though still leading the Metropolitan Division, have fallen on tougher times lately going 3-6-1 over their last 10. However, led by the likes of Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider on the front end and anchored by Jonathan Quick on the back end tonight, this Rangers team is no easy target.

The Senators enter this contest seemingly having found their identity, riding a five-game point streak and allowing only 2.20 goals per game over that stretch.

"Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is reading off each other everyone is and competing. It's as simple as that." - Joonas Korpisalo on what he's seen from the group during this five-game point streak

If the Senators hope to keep up their hot play and continue clawing back points in the Atlantic Division they will need to stick to that ideology of everyone competing on the same page.