Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the second and final time at Canadian Tire Centre the Senators are set to host the Rangers tonight. A rematch of their Dec. 5th game here when the Senators walked away with a 6-2 victory, giving them a 0.500 record at the time.

Tonight the Senators will look to strike while the iron is hot facing a Rangers team on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to Vegas 5-2 last night at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers, though still leading the Metropolitan Division, have fallen on tougher times lately going 3-6-1 over their last 10. However, led by the likes of Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider on the front end and anchored by Jonathan Quick on the back end tonight, this Rangers team is no easy target.

The Senators enter this contest seemingly having found their identity, riding a five-game point streak and allowing only 2.20 goals per game over that stretch. 

"Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is reading off each other everyone is and competing. It's as simple as that."  - Joonas Korpisalo on what he's seen from the group during this five-game point streak

If the Senators hope to keep up their hot play and continue clawing back points in the Atlantic Division they will need to stick to that ideology of everyone competing on the same page.

2. Roster report:

Though he was not a participant at morning skate, interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed that Jakob Chychrun will be available tonight. Below is how the Sens look to line up against the Rangers:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

The Brady bobblehead isn't the only Brady we're keeping our eyes on tonight. The "Tkaptain" comes into this contest as the Sens leader in goals with 19 through the first 44 games of the season.

Brady Tkachuk with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

After being held without a goal over his last four games, Brady is due for one soon and as he tends to do when he gets one watch out for a multi-goal game. The last time these two sides faced each other Brady pocketed a pair of goals including the goal to open the scoring. With six multi-goal games already this season, Tkachuk will look to find some more of that magic here tonight.

NYR@OTT: Tkachuk scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

4. Brady bobblehead and Rêve concert:

While we know that there will be plenty of action on the ice tonight, fans can expect a lot off the ice as well.

The first 10,000 fans at Canadian Tire Centre will receive a Brady bobblehead presented by Canadian Tire, the first bobblehead released by the Senators this season.

After that fans won't want to leave their seats as Juno award winner Rêve will be rocking the stage during the first and second intermissions.

From doors open until the final whistle there will be something for fans to enjoy all night long!

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, Tonight's game can be found live on Sportsnet One. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

