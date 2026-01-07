Senators begin second half of season with visit to Utah

Wednesday marks chance to improve to 4-0-0 against Utah all-time

McDonalds

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will again turn to new forward lines on Wednesday night against Utah. Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens flanked Tim Stützle on the first line at morning skate, while Shane Pinto moved up to the second line between Brady Tkachuk and Fabian Zetterlund.

“Nothing out of his normal game, he’s capable of playing the wing,” said Green about what he’s looking for after Cozen’s move up from the second-line centre slot. “All our centremen are capable of playing all over, should be a good combination.”

Last game, the Sens put 37 shots on net against Detroit but only three past John Gibson. “I liked our game last game, we’ve got to do it again and get the results we want,” said Travis Green after morning skate on Wednesday morning.

That 5-3 loss against Detroit on Monday was a “weird” one, as Claude Giroux put it following the game. “I think what he meant by weird, was that after the first period, it felt like we probably should have been up by three instead of down by three,” said Green.

“But I loved how we clawed our way back. We played a pretty good game.”

Wednesday’s game in Salt Lake City will mark the first of a back-to-back (the Sens play Colorado on Thursday night) — and the first of four such in January. “It’s a big road trip, obviously, two good teams, with some altitude, too,” said Drake Batherson.

“We’re excited, and yeah, we’re just going to try to bring our game for the full 60. We liked our games at times last game, but we’ll just try to play the full game like that.”

Batherson, Cozens, and Stützle have played just over 34 minutes as a line this season, but with Cozens at centre and Stützle on the wing. “It’ll be a different look I think, and yeah, we’ll see how it goes,” said Batherson. “Two good players and we’ll see if it clicks.”

Stützle is riding a 13-game point streak into Wednesday night, with a chance to equal his career-high of 14 games (set during January, February, and March last season). “He’s playing awesome, it feels like every year he just gets that much better,” said Batherson.

“It’s exciting for a fan and as a teammate just to see the steps he’s taken. He continues to stay hungry and get even better. No surprise just with the way he can carry the play and his skillset that he’s riding a point streak like that.”

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators game against the Utah Mammoth.

The Faceoff

The Ottawa Senators haven’t played the Utah Mammoth much — just three games across Utah’s first season-and-a-half of existence — but they’ve won each time in regulation. They’ll look to extend that streak on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

“Real fast team, dangerous on the rush,” said Green. “They turnover pucks, they’re deep, they’ve got four good lines. It’s a good hockey team.”

Utah enters Wednesday’s game 20-20-3, fourth in the Central. They’re coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, the third game of a three-game swing where they defeated the Islanders (7-2) and lost to the Devils (4-1).

Leevi Meriläinen has played Utah twice in his career, including the team’s 4-2 in win November. He also helped the Sens defeat the Mammoth 3-1 a year ago in January and sports a .954 save percentage in those games.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

Loose Pucks

Mads Søgaard was recalled from Belleville on Tuesday and travelled with the team to Utah. On Wednesday morning, the 6-foot-7 goaltender was named to Team Denmark’s entry to the 2026 Olympics.

Green said after morning skate that fellow Dane Lars Eller, who practiced with the Sens in a regular jersey on Monday and Wednesday, is close to returning. “Probably could have went today, but we liked our lineup last game, played a pretty decent game and we’re going to stick with it,” said Green.

Ridly Greig has scored a goal in each of the three contests against Utah. Greig’s three career goals against Utah are tied for the most he has against any single NHL opponent.

Claude Giroux, who turns 38 on Monday, is enjoying one of his most productive offensive stretches with the Senators. Giroux has collected 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his past nine games dating back to Dec. 18. Prior to this, the last Ottawa player over the age of 37 to enjoy a 10-point stretch over a nine-game span was Sergei Gonchar (one goal, nine assists) from March 13 – 30, 2013.

Tim Stützle will celebrate his 24th birthday on Jan. 15. Stützle has collected 371 points in his NHL career, which is the most of any player in Senators franchise history before turning 24. Stützle ranks eighth in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) for most points leaguewide before turning 24.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Midseason check-up: Jordan Spence

Red Wings score 3 in 1st period, get past Senators

Sens meet divisional rival Red Wings for first time this year

Chabot scores twice, Senators defeat Jets

Senators look for second win of 2026

Staios: We are continuing to build towards contending

Sanderson and Matinpalo named to Olympic rosters

Zetterlund, Senators rally for win against Capitals

Senators and Capitals clash on New Year’s Day

Senators own performance, look to move forward

Greaves shines again, lifts Blue Jackets past Senators

Kleven to return as Jackets visit Sens

Shepard recalled to Ottawa

Pinto and Kleven return to practice

Matthews, Knies each has 3 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to hold off Senators

A night full of milestones on tap as Sens visit Toronto

Bourgault to make NHL debut in Toronto

Bourgault and Gilbert to join Senators in Toronto