Halliday loaned to Belleville

Sogaard also goes back while Shepard is recalled

GettyImages-2239650155

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Stephen Halliday had a very formative first stint in the NHL.

The 23-year-old center was assigned to the Belleville Senators on Saturday afternoon. He will rejoin the American Hockey League team after spending just over seven weeks with Ottawa.

Halliday made his debut on November 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. That night, he managed to score his first career point (an assist) in a winning effort.

He went on to play in 17 more games, collecting five more assists. He averaged eight minutes and 12 seconds of ice time per game. He was used at even strength and on the power play. Half of his points were scored during special teams play.

At the time of his recall, Halliday had recorded 19 points (one goal and 18 assists) in 17 games with Belleville. He remains the B-Sens' fourth-leading scorer.

The Senators also announced that Mads Sogaard has been assigned to Belleville. At the same time, Hunter Shepard was recalled.

Belleville will play two games in as many days at home this weekend. The team will host the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night before welcoming the Rochester Americans on Sunday.

