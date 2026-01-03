Senators look for second win of 2026

The Ottawa Senators will look to remain perfect in 2026 as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

The Senators are coming off a comeback win over the Washington Capitals — similar to a comeback in their last meeting with the Jets, when Jake Sanderson scored an overtime winner. Line shuffling among the forwards was a constant theme in the game.

Brady Tkachuk ended up on the wing of Dylan Cozens across from Drake Batherson by the end of the game, a combination that Travis Green kept together at morning skate on Saturday and said was likely to remain together for the game. “I haven’t played [Tkachuk] there a lot, but when I’ve had, I’ve liked their game,” said Green.

Meanwhile, Ridly Greig, who has three goals in the team’s past four games, was moved up to the left wing of Tim Stützle. Greig has played all over the lineup this season, most frequently with Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux.

“I feel like by the end of the game I’ve played with every guy and at every position,” said Greig. “But yeah, Greener likes to spot me here and there with guys, centre, wing, yeah, I try to be versatile, definitely a staple for me.”

“I think there’s just certain guys that are just hockey players. Just a hockey player, just plays the game, never worries about where he’s playing, who he’s playing with,” said Green. “Can tell him one day he’s playing on the fourth line, he just plays, just wants to win. He’s got a good attitude about him.”