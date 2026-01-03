Senators look for second win of 2026

Ridly Greig and Fabian Zetterlund flanked Tim Stützle on top line at morning skate

McDonalds

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will look to remain perfect in 2026 as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

The Senators are coming off a comeback win over the Washington Capitals — similar to a comeback in their last meeting with the Jets, when Jake Sanderson scored an overtime winner. Line shuffling among the forwards was a constant theme in the game.

Brady Tkachuk ended up on the wing of Dylan Cozens across from Drake Batherson by the end of the game, a combination that Travis Green kept together at morning skate on Saturday and said was likely to remain together for the game. “I haven’t played [Tkachuk] there a lot, but when I’ve had, I’ve liked their game,” said Green.

Meanwhile, Ridly Greig, who has three goals in the team’s past four games, was moved up to the left wing of Tim Stützle. Greig has played all over the lineup this season, most frequently with Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux.

“I feel like by the end of the game I’ve played with every guy and at every position,” said Greig. “But yeah, Greener likes to spot me here and there with guys, centre, wing, yeah, I try to be versatile, definitely a staple for me.”

“I think there’s just certain guys that are just hockey players. Just a hockey player, just plays the game, never worries about where he’s playing, who he’s playing with,” said Green. “Can tell him one day he’s playing on the fourth line, he just plays, just wants to win. He’s got a good attitude about him.”

Loose Pucks

The Senators will play their 40th game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday evening. Ottawa enters the contest with a record of 19-15-5. A win against the Jets on Saturday would give the Senators 20 wins at the 40-game mark of the season for the first time since 2016-17.

Steve Staios met with the media on Saturday morning, offering updates on topics such as the team’s expectations entering the year, parity across the league, the team’s goaltending, the penalty kill, the NHL’s trade market, and more across the better part of half an hour.

Tim Stützle is riding an 11-game point streak dating back to Dec. 9 vs New Jersey. Stützle has collected 18 points over those 11 games (eight goals, 10 assists). This is the second-longest point streak of Stützle’s NHL career.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

The Faceoff

Just a season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular season team, the Winnipeg Jets arrived in Ottawa this weekend ranked dead last in the league. It’s a good reminder of both how much parity there is league-wide this season — and also how quickly times can change.

It’s the latter theme that the Senators are hoping holds true on Saturday against the Jets. The Sens lost both meetings against Winnipeg last year, but started off on the right foot with a comeback, overtime win on Dec. 15. Ottawa has not swept a season series against Winnipeg since the 2018-19 season.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet ONE, TVAS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Staios: We are continuing to build towards contending

Sanderson and Matinpalo named to Olympic rosters

Zetterlund, Senators rally for win against Capitals

Senators and Capitals clash on New Year’s Day

Senators own performance, look to move forward

Greaves shines again, lifts Blue Jackets past Senators

Kleven to return as Jackets visit Sens

Shepard recalled to Ottawa

Pinto and Kleven return to practice

Matthews, Knies each has 3 points, Maple Leafs score 7 to hold off Senators

A night full of milestones on tap as Sens visit Toronto

Bourgault to make NHL debut in Toronto

Bourgault and Gilbert to join Senators in Toronto

Byram wins it in OT, Sabres stay hot with 7-straight wins to defeat Senators

NHL names Ullmark second star of week

Home for the holidays

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Sizzling Sens look to continue win streak in Boston