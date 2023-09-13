Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster

NEWS RELEASE

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Ottawa Senators invite 29 players to 2023 rookie camp

Two first-round picks, three players with NHL experience highlight roster set to participate in 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, N.Y.

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has invited 29 players, including three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 16 forwards, to its 2023 rookie camp which is taking place from Thursday, Sept. 14, to Monday, Sept. 18, at Canadian Tire Centre and LECOM Haborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Ottawa’s 2023 rookie camp and tournament roster features two first-round NHL draft picks – Ridly Greig (28th, 2020) and Tyler Boucher (10th, 2021). In addition to Greig, goaltender Leevi Merilainen and defenceman Tyler Kleven made their respective NHL debuts with the Senators in 2022-23.

Five roster players appeared in the American Hockey League last season while 10 of the players are Senators draft picks. This group includes defenceman Matthew Andonovski who is the lone 2023 draftee after his selection by Ottawa in the fifth round (140th overall) last June in Nashville.

The Senators’ 2023 Prospects Challenge roster:

Goaltenders: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa - OHL), Leevi Merilainen (Karpat - SM-lliga, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Charlie Schenkel (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL).

Defencemen: Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Caeden Carlisle (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Jorian Donovan (Hamilton - OHL, Belleville - AHL), Tomas Hamara (Kitchener - OHL), Tyler Kleven (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Roberto Mancini (Saginaw - OHL), Simon Motew (Kitchener - OHL), Bronson Ride (Windsor - OHL, Niagara - OHL), Thomas Stewart (Oshawa - OHL), Djibril Toure (Sudbury - OHL).

Forwards: Tyler Boucher (Ottawa - OHL), Daniil Bourash (Rouyn-Noranda - QMJHL), Cole Burbidge (Saint John - QMJHL), Connor Clattenburg (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Tarun Fizer (Utah - ECHL, Colorado - AHL), Ridly Greig (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Mikael Huchette (Quebec - QMJHL), Roby Jarventie (Belleville - AHL), Mitchell Martin (Kitchener - OHL), Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver - WHL, Winnipeg - WHL), Stuart Rolofs (Oshawa - OHL), James Stefan (Portland - WHL), Jackson Stewart (Kingston - OHL, Owen Sound - OHL), Ty Thorpe (Vancouver - WHL), Mitch Walinski (Salve Regina - CCC, Atlanta - ECHL).

The rookie camp and tournament takes place from Thursday, Sept. 14, through Monday, Sept. 18 will be primarily overseen by Belleville Senators head coach David Bell, B-Sens assistant coaches Chris Dennis and Nathan McIver and goaltending coach Justin Peters.

2023 Prospects Challenge – all Senators’ rookie games at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter

Friday, Sept. 15: Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

