News Feed

Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension
Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade
Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank
Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract
Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show
Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann
Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Previewing the Prospects Challenge
Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract
Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350
Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Sens acquire players and picks from Detroit in trade for Alex Debrincat
Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Sens agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract
Big Mac on board!

Big Mac on board!
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract
Hammer is back!

Hammer is back!
Free Agency Day One

Free Agency Day One

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster

News Release

NEWS RELEASE

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Ottawa Senators invite 29 players to 2023 rookie camp

Two first-round picks, three players with NHL experience highlight roster set to participate in 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, N.Y.

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has invited 29 players, including three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 16 forwards, to its 2023 rookie camp which is taking place from Thursday, Sept. 14, to Monday, Sept. 18, at Canadian Tire Centre and LECOM Haborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Ottawa’s 2023 rookie camp and tournament roster features two first-round NHL draft picks – Ridly Greig (28th, 2020) and Tyler Boucher (10th, 2021). In addition to Greig, goaltender Leevi Merilainen and defenceman Tyler Kleven made their respective NHL debuts with the Senators in 2022-23.

Five roster players appeared in the American Hockey League last season while 10 of the players are Senators draft picks. This group includes defenceman Matthew Andonovski who is the lone 2023 draftee after his selection by Ottawa in the fifth round (140th overall) last June in Nashville.

The Senators’ 2023 Prospects Challenge roster:

Goaltenders: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa - OHL), Leevi Merilainen (Karpat - SM-lliga, Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Charlie Schenkel (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL).

Defencemen: Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Caeden Carlisle (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Jorian Donovan (Hamilton - OHL, Belleville - AHL), Tomas Hamara (Kitchener - OHL), Tyler Kleven (North Dakota - NCHC, Ottawa - NHL), Roberto Mancini (Saginaw - OHL), Simon Motew (Kitchener - OHL), Bronson Ride (Windsor - OHL, Niagara - OHL), Thomas Stewart (Oshawa - OHL), Djibril Toure (Sudbury - OHL).

Forwards: Tyler Boucher (Ottawa - OHL), Daniil Bourash (Rouyn-Noranda - QMJHL), Cole Burbidge (Saint John - QMJHL), Connor Clattenburg (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Tarun Fizer (Utah - ECHL, Colorado - AHL), Ridly Greig (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Mikael Huchette (Quebec - QMJHL), Roby Jarventie (Belleville - AHL), Mitchell Martin (Kitchener - OHL), Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver - WHL, Winnipeg - WHL), Stuart Rolofs (Oshawa - OHL), James Stefan (Portland - WHL), Jackson Stewart (Kingston - OHL, Owen Sound - OHL), Ty Thorpe (Vancouver - WHL), Mitch Walinski (Salve Regina - CCC, Atlanta - ECHL).

The rookie camp and tournament takes place from Thursday, Sept. 14, through Monday, Sept. 18 will be primarily overseen by Belleville Senators head coach David Bell, B-Sens assistant coaches Chris Dennis and Nathan McIver and goaltending coach Justin Peters.

2023 Prospects Challenge – all Senators’ rookie games at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter

Friday, Sept. 15: Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Camp and tournament updates will be published on the team’s website (www.ottawasenators.com) and also made available via some of the team’s social media platforms including on X at @Senators and @Media_Sens, Facebook and Instagram.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -