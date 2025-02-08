Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take to the ice tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Florida Panthers in their final game before the 4-Nations Face-Off break. Tonight will be the second of three meetings between the Senators and Panthers.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on CITY, Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to head into the break on a high note and get back into the win column following back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the week.

In their first matchup on Tuesday, the Senators fell 4-3. Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson all scored for the Senators, while Thomas Chabot picked up a pair of assists. In net, Linus Ullmark made his first start since December 22. The Swedish netminder made 34 saves for a .919% save percentage.

The second game, on Thursday, saw the Senators fall 5-1. It was a tough battle, and Michael Amadio recorded the lone goal for the Senators, his second in as many games.

In their first meeting with the Panthers, which was the Senators’ home opener on October 10, Ottawa came away with a 3-1 victory. Tim Stützle scored a pair of goals while Shane Pinto picked up a goal of his own. In goal, Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots to record a .969% save percentage.

The Panthers will be looking for their second straight win tonight following the team’s 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Linus Ullmark is set to get the start in net for the Senators tonight, while the team will be without Shane Pinto for the second game after the forward sustained an injury against the Lightning in the team’s game Tuesday.

Games between the Senators and Panthers always promise to be full of energy and physicality. Tonight’s game is likely to be no exception, as playing the defending Cup champions always promises for a good match.