Preview: Senators at Oilers, December 22, 2024

The Ottawa Senators return to play tonight in the second half of a back-to-back weekend when they take on the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game follows a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks in overtime last night. Tonight is also the second and final time the Senators will face off against the Oilers this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators continued their red-hot streak as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime last night. Jake Sanderson had three points (one goal, two assists) including the overtime winner, while Shane Pinto had three of his own (two goals, one assist). Claude Giroux and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators as well. In net, goaltender Leevi Meriläinen stopped 25 shots to record his first career NHL victory.

On the other end of the ice, the Oilers enter tonight’s game on the hunt for their third straight victory. Like the Senators, Edmonton played last night when they took on the San Jose Sharks, which resulted in a 3-2 overtime win.

In their first meeting this season on November 19 in Ottawa, the Senators fell to the Oilers by a score of 5-2. Forwards Josh Norris and Tim Stützle both scored for the Senators.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but following goaltender Leevi Meriläinen’s start last night, it is safe to assume Linus Ullmark will be between the pipes for the Senators tonight.

The Senators seem unstoppable as of late, and tonight promises to be an exciting game as they take on the dynamic Edmonton Oilers.