Preview: Senators at Flyers, March 11, 2025

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice for their second game in as many days when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are coming into tonight hot off a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at home last night. Linus Ullmark put on a clinic in net as he made 48 saves to lead the Senators to the win with a .980% save percentage. Canadian Tire Centre was electric as the Senators came away with the win. David Perron scored for the Senators alongside Dylan Cozens, who earned his first as a Senator with the game winner.

Tonight, will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The first game came at home on November 14, when the Senators fell by a score of 5-4 in overtime. Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, Adam Gaudette and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators.

The Flyers enter tonight in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Most recently, they fell to the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Don’t miss out as the Senators look to win their fourth straight win!

