Preview: Senators at Capitals, March 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators kick off a two-game road trip tonight against the Washington Capitals at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will mark the third and final meeting between the Senators and Capitals this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are looking for their second straight win tonight following the team’s 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris all returned to the Senators’ lineup after being sidelined by injuries. Tkachuk and Pinto both scored in their returns, while David Perron, Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio all scored as well. In goal, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves for a .919% save percentage.

The Senators and Capitals have faced each other twice already this season, both times at Canadian Tire Centre. Their first meeting came on January 16, in a tight game that could only be solved in overtime. The Capitals came away with a 1-0 win that night.

In their second meeting, exactly two weeks later on January 30, it was the Senators turn to take the win. Once more it was a one-goal game, which the Senators won in overtime by a score of 5-4. Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig all scored, while Josh Norris had a goal and two assists for three points and Thomas Chabot netted the overtime winner.

Last season, the Senators posted a 2-1 record over their three games against the Capitals. This season, they currently sit at 1-0-1 and will have the chance to close out their season series at 2-0-1.

The Capitals enter tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak. Most recently, they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Additionally, Tim Stützle enters tonight’s game red hot. The forward is in the midst of an 11-game point streak during which he has four goals and 12 assists for a total of 16 points. Alongside his 11-game point streak, Stützle holds a 10-game assist streak.

If history is any indication, tonight promises to be a close game. A win tonight would provide the Senators with valuable momentum.

Pregame availabilities: