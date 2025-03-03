Preview: Senators at Capitals, March 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators kick off a two-game road trip tonight against the Washington Capitals at 6:30 p.m. ET.

OTT v WSH preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators kick off a two-game road trip tonight against the Washington Capitals at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will mark the third and final meeting between the Senators and Capitals this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are looking for their second straight win tonight following the team’s 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris all returned to the Senators’ lineup after being sidelined by injuries. Tkachuk and Pinto both scored in their returns, while David Perron, Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio all scored as well. In goal, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves for a .919% save percentage.

The Senators and Capitals have faced each other twice already this season, both times at Canadian Tire Centre. Their first meeting came on January 16, in a tight game that could only be solved in overtime. The Capitals came away with a 1-0 win that night.

In their second meeting, exactly two weeks later on January 30, it was the Senators turn to take the win. Once more it was a one-goal game, which the Senators won in overtime by a score of 5-4. Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig all scored, while Josh Norris had a goal and two assists for three points and Thomas Chabot netted the overtime winner.

Last season, the Senators posted a 2-1 record over their three games against the Capitals. This season, they currently sit at 1-0-1 and will have the chance to close out their season series at 2-0-1.

The Capitals enter tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak. Most recently, they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Additionally, Tim Stützle enters tonight’s game red hot. The forward is in the midst of an 11-game point streak during which he has four goals and 12 assists for a total of 16 points. Alongside his 11-game point streak, Stützle holds a 10-game assist streak.

If history is any indication, tonight promises to be a close game. A win tonight would provide the Senators with valuable momentum.

Pregame availabilities:

Tim Stützle speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Capitals

Jake Sanderson speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Capitals

Nick Jensen speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Capitals

Travis Green speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Capitals

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Hand Sharks Eighth-Straight Loss

Preview: Sharks at Senators, March 1, 2025

Sens Set-up: Sanderson Bobblehead vs San Jose Sharks

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of February

Senators Fall to Jets 4-1

Preview: Jets at Senators, February 26, 2025

Sens Set-up: The Tragically Hip Night vs Winnipeg Jets

Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

Team White Makes the Comeback to Win Sens Skills

Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break

Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters