Preview: Rangers at Senators, March 8, 2025

It's an Ottawa Senators gameday with the New York Rangers in town today at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

There will be some new faces in Senators uniforms today, as forward Dylan Cozens and defenceman Dennis Gilbert will arrive following their trade from Buffalo yesterday. The Senators also acquired Fabian Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks, who will be a game-time decision.

The Senators will be looking to build off the momentum from their 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. David Perron, Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk all scored goals for the Senators alongside Tim Stützle who scored the overtime winner. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both had two-point nights with a pair of assists each.

Coming into tonight, Tim Stützle is red-hot riding a 13-game point streak, during which he has recorded five goals and 14 assists for 19 points.

The Senators and Rangers have faced off twice already this season, both times on the road. Their first meeting came on November 1 and saw the Senators fall by a score of 2-1. Adam Gaudette scored the lone goal for the Senators that night. Their second meeting came on January 21, when the Senators fell by a score of 5-0.

The Rangers will enter tonight looking to get back in the win column following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Tonight’s game marks the Senators’ Kids Takeover game, and the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive their very own Senators backpack.

Tonight's game marks the Senators' Kids Takeover game, and the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive their very own Senators backpack.