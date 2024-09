The Ottawa Senators are hosting the Buffalo Sabres in the team’s second home preseason game. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the game are still available HERE, while fans unable to attend can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into today’s game riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in a home-and-away series of preseason games.