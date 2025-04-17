Preview: Hurricanes at Senators, April 17, 2025

The Ottawa Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in their final game of the regular season.

OTT v CAR preview
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in their final game of the regular season. Tickets to tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live to TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to close out the regular season with a win as they aim to bounce back from the team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Nick Cousins, Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot all scored for the Senators.

The Senators and Hurricanes have faced off twice this season, each winning a game. Their first meeting came on the road on November 16, with the Hurricanes winning by a score of 4-0.

The second meeting between the two teams also came on the road, on December 13, when the Senators took the game by a score of 3-0. Nick Jensen picked up a goal while Shane Pinto scored twice. In net, Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the shutout.

If history is any indicator, tonight’s game will be a battle of defence to determine the winner.

Don’t miss out on the final game of the regular season. Get your tickets HERE!

