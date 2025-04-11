Preview: Canadiens at Senators, April 11, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take to the ice tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre. It will be the first time this season that the Senators play as a playoff-bound team. Be there to cheer them on — get your tickets HERE!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight looking to get back in the win column following the team’s 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Thomas Chabot and Fabian Zetterlund both scored goals for the Senators.

Additionally, the Senators will be on the hunt for redemption against the Canadiens, having gone 0-3 in their prior meetings this season. Their first game came at the start of the season on October 12, which saw the Canadiens win by a score of 4-1. Tim Stützle scored the lone goal for the Senators.

Their next meeting came at home on February 22, with the Canadiens winning by a score of 5-2. Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson each scored for the Senators.

The most recent game came on the road on March 18, when the Canadiens came away with a 6-3 victory. Travis Hamonic, Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson all scored for the Senators.

The Canadiens enter tonight’s game red-hot, riding a six-game winning streak. Most recently, they defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night, which allowed the Senators to clinch their playoff spot.

Limited tickets remain for tonight’s game — get yours HERE while they last!