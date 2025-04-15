Preview: Blackhawks at Senators, April 15, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in their second last game of the regular season. Tonight will see the Senators continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week as well, with tickets available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt for their third straight win tonight following their 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Tim Stützle had a three-point night with two goals (including the overtime winner) and an assist, while Thomas Chabot had a goal and two assists for three-points of his own. Also scoring for the Senators was Fabian Zetterlund, while Anton Forsberg made 29 saves in goal.

The Senators and Blackhawks have faced off once prior this season on March 5, which also ended in a 4-3 overtime win for the Sens. Brady Tkachuk, David Perron and Josh Norris all tallied goals alongside Tim Stützle, who scored the overtime winner then, as well.

Continuing the theme of 4-3 extra-time wins, the Blackhawks enter tonight’s game following a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens last night. Tonight marks their second game in as many days, which means the Senators can take advantage of a tired road team.

Don’t miss out on Fan Appreciation Week and some exciting Sens hockey — get your tickets HERE!