Pinto inked as Sens prep for Bruins showdown

Pinto signed a four-year, $30 million extension the morning of game day

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will play the Boston Bruins for the third week in a row. This time, Shane Pinto will be playing with a contract extension, freshly inked. The two-way centre signed the long-awaited deal just a day after his 25th birthday.

“When you go through some experiences with some guys, you know, I’ve been through my ups and downs the first couple years of my career, they’ve always been there for me,” said Pinto when asked what remaining with the group in the Sens’ dressing room will mean. “That’s a big reason why I did it.”

Travis Green also enjoyed the news of the extension. “Happy for him, happy for the team, for the organization,” said Green on Thursday morning. “Great young player, he’s fun to coach, still getting better. Excited for him.”

Pinto’s linemate Michael Amadio, who is enjoying the best statistical start to a season of his career, talked on Thursday morning about the signing. “It’s huge. Obviously, Shane’s a big part of this team and the organization. He plays every situation; he plays a lot of minutes every night, so, happy for him and excited to see where his career goes.”

Tim Stützle said Pinto puts a smile on everyone’s faces. “He’s got a lot of energy, he’s always happy when he scores, he gets fired up,” said Stützle.

“He’s just such an important player for us, we knew that all the way from the start when he came in. He just succeeds in his role every year, gets better every year. He’s a really good friend of mine, and I’m really excited that I get to learn from him… I think we kind of learn from each other a little bit, maybe he goes from my offensive side and I go from his defensive side, I think it matches really well.”

Nick Cousins agreed that Pinto’s defensive game is what sticks out to him. “He’s responsible away from the puck, he doesn’t cheat the game. Most of his goals are five-on-five too, which is impressive, it’s hard to score in this league. So credit to him, he’s got off to a great start and gets rewarded with a nice deal.”

The Sens defeated Boston at home on Oct. 27 and lost in overtime on the road last Thursday. “I think just come out strong and play a full 60,” said Amadio when asked what the key will be for the third meeting of the season. “Make sure our details are there and make sure we’re working for a full 60, I think we’ll come out with a win.”

Cousins said that he feels the Sens have been playing their best hockey of the year as of late, as they enter having picked up points in 10 of their last 11 games. “Doesn’t really change much, who we play,” said Cousins about the team’s approach to a Bruins squad who also enters on a roll, having won seven straight.

“They’re obviously playing really well right now… they’re obviously the hottest team in the league, so it’s a good test for us. Looking back to the Dallas game, I think the first half of the game was the best we’ve played all year… just a matter of carrying that over throughout 60 minutes. These guys beat us in overtime in Boston, so we owe them one and we know we’re going to get their best.”

Shane Pinto and the Senators gear up for their third match against the Bruins.

The Faceoff

Thursday’s contest between the Senators and Bruins will mark their third meeting in the span of 17 days – dating back to Monday, Oct. 27. It’s the third time in franchise history Ottawa has played Boston in such a tight window.

Outside of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the tightest window for the Senators to play an opponent three times occurred during the 2016-17 season, when they faced Montreal three times in the span of seven days.

Leevi Meriläinen will face the Bruins for the second time this season. He defeated the Bruins at home back on Oct. 27, allowing two goals on 28 shots. Including two wins from a stint in Belleville, Meriläinen has won four straight games overall.

Shane Pinto speaks with the media ahead of the Sens game against the Bruins.

Loose Pucks

Thomas Chabot has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game with an upper-body injury. Neither Steve Staios or Travis Green had an update when asked about the defenceman’s health.

Nikolas Matinpalo will slide into the lineup, meaning the Sens have the unique reality of having four right-shot defencemen in their lineup. “You don’t see it a lot,” acknowledged Green on Wednesday. “Tells you a little about the position. You see it at the forward position a lot more than defence. But I think if you’re a good skater, good puck skills, you can play on both sides.”

Both Tim Stützle (7 games) and Drake Batherson (7 games) have enjoyed extended point streaks against the Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre. During his streak, Stützle has collected six goals and six assists for 12 points. Batherson has notched five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

