Panthers latest prey as Senators continue hunt for playoffs

Sens visiting Sunrise for first time since October

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Sens will be big cat hunting in Florida on Tuesday night, looking to move back into a playoff position with a win and some out-of-town help.

“Big game, we need points, we need to win, we need to bring our game for 60 minutes,” said Travis Green after morning skate. “It’s not a lot that I have to say other than that, we’ve got to find a way to win tonight.”

After a stretch of seven games in 11 days, the Sens enjoyed their first two-day break in the past two weeks on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s been nice, you know, it hasn’t been too often where we’ve had a day off and then a practice day the next day,” said Dylan Cozens, who scored the opening goal in Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay. 

“I think that was big for us to just kind of get our legs back, rest, and just take a second to realize where we’re at in the season, realize what needs to be done, so I think it was good physical and mental rest.”

The Sens sit two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets with a game in hand and five more regulation wins, meaning that a win on Tuesday paired with a Blue Jackets regulation loss to the Carolina Hurricanes would push them into the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we just need a more complete, 60-minute effort,” said Nick Cousins. “Tampa game, we had a good first, and then we kind of got away from our game. So, I think just more consistent throughout the game, and yeah, it’s a big one tonight.”

Loose Pucks

Cozens scored just 18 seconds into Saturday’s game at Tampa. It was the fastest goal to start a game for Ottawa since Colin Greening scored 13 seconds into a game against Montreal on Jan. 4, 2014. The record for the fastest goal to start a game by Ottawa is held by Jason Spezza, who scored just 12 seconds into a March 5, 2009 game against Dwyane Roloson of the Oilers.

The Senators have posted a 19-6-4 record in 29 games played in the month of March over the past two seasons. Ottawa boasts the best record of any Eastern Conference team in the month of March since the 2024-25 season.

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The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark, who will start Tuesday, has posted a 13-5-1 record in 19 career games against the Florida Panthers. The 13 wins against Florida is tied for the most Ullmark has against any single NHL opponent (also New Jersey).

The Senators have lost seven straight games at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, dating back to March 3, 2022. Ottawa’s last win in this building was a convincing 8-2 defeat of the Panthers on December 14, 2021.

The current skid in Florida ties Ottawa’s record for its longest winless streak on the road against the Panthers. Ottawa also went seven straight games without a win in Florida when the Panthers broke into the NHL in 1993-94. (0-6-1 from Oct. 14, 1993 – Oct. 23, 1996).

Green was asked about the Panthers’ injury struggles and if that makes them a difficult team to game plan for. “Not at all, they’ve still got a really good team, I know they’ve got a lot of injuries — they’ve had injuries in the past and won. You look at their back end, they’ve got most of their guys back there. And when you have a winning culture, a winning team, you’re going to be hard to play against every night.

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