Panthers latest prey as Senators continue hunt for playoffs

The Sens will be big cat hunting in Florida on Tuesday night, looking to move back into a playoff position with a win and some out-of-town help.

“Big game, we need points, we need to win, we need to bring our game for 60 minutes,” said Travis Green after morning skate. “It’s not a lot that I have to say other than that, we’ve got to find a way to win tonight.”

After a stretch of seven games in 11 days, the Sens enjoyed their first two-day break in the past two weeks on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s been nice, you know, it hasn’t been too often where we’ve had a day off and then a practice day the next day,” said Dylan Cozens, who scored the opening goal in Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

“I think that was big for us to just kind of get our legs back, rest, and just take a second to realize where we’re at in the season, realize what needs to be done, so I think it was good physical and mental rest.”

The Sens sit two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets with a game in hand and five more regulation wins, meaning that a win on Tuesday paired with a Blue Jackets regulation loss to the Carolina Hurricanes would push them into the second wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we just need a more complete, 60-minute effort,” said Nick Cousins. “Tampa game, we had a good first, and then we kind of got away from our game. So, I think just more consistent throughout the game, and yeah, it’s a big one tonight.”