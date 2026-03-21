World Down Syndrome Day a special cause for Fabian Zetterlund

Each year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day is marked by the wearing of bright, often mismatched socks. The Ottawa Senators put their own twist on it Saturday morning, adorning their hockey socks with different colours of tape at morning skate ahead of a battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s a day that Fabian Zetterlund has observed for years, as his 11-year-old cousin Elton lives with the condition. Elton recently went through a battle with cancer, but Zetterlund says he’s doing much better these days.

“It’s special for me, obviously my cousin back home is doing well and everything, but at the same time it’s hard what he goes through,” said Zetterlund after morning skate.

“He’s one of my lucky charms, always happy, he’s got a phone now too, so he’s calling me on FaceTime every day, I get so happy when I see that, to get to chat with him, I’m just happy to have him, and I miss him a lot.”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk told the media the purpose of the mismatched socks is to raise awareness for the day.

“I know we have some close connections to the cause, so felt like it was important to do that during morning skate and coming in our outfits tonight wearing mismatched socks and celebrate an amazing day,” said Tkachuk.

“It honestly happened quick, Z has close ties and just, I think, it was an easy conclusion that we were all going to do it today, and it was important for us to do that.”

Earlier this week, the NHL released a player-designed mismatched sock collection inspired by personal connections to the cause, with the league and NHLPA also donating money to the American Special Hockey Association. Fans are invited to join the hockey community in recognizing the day by wearing mismatched socks.