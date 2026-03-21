Scene set for Battle of Ontario on Saturday night

Senators 6-2-1 in month of March

McDonalds

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Battle of Ontario will move to Ottawa on Saturday night for the first time this season.

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs will make a short stop in Ottawa to play the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators are coming off a comeback win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night, thanks to late-game heroics from Brady Tkachuk. Travis Green told the media on Saturday morning that the same lineup would carry over from that game, including starting netminder Linus Ullmark.

Green shuffled the forward lines down the stretch on Thursday night — like he often does when he’s looking for a spark — but the same four lines that have started the last seven games skated together at morning skate on Saturday.

“I think during the game, going into the game sometimes I have in the back of my mind something I might try, or sometimes during the game just whoever’s going, I’ll make a change if we don’t like the look of something,” explained Green.

“But these lines have been good for a little while, I think it’s obvious that I’m not afraid to change, but we’ve played well with them.”

Meanwhile, the Sens are relying on contributions from defencemen who have stepped up in the absence of Jake Sanderson and Nick Jensen. 

Thomas Chabot saw 30:53 time on ice on Thursday on the first pair, the most he’d played in a game that ended in regulation since Nov. 23, 2021. Dennis Gilbert is set to play his fifth game in a row since being called up from Belleville, proving a steady partner for Nikolas Matinpalo on the third pair.

“We’re just trying to be really simple and efficient with the puck,” said Gilbert. “And then just really reliable and strong defensively, and physical. There’s a fine line in our system between being good defensively and running around chasing contact and stuff. So just trying to make sure that I’m underneath my guy, and communicating with my partner and my teammates on the ice.”

The Battle of Ontario returns to Canadian Tire Centre as the Sens gear up to play the Leafs.

Loose Pucks

In the Senators’ last game on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Tkachuk became the only player in NHL history to record a fighting major in the first minute of regulation and a game-winning goal in the last minute of regulation. His fight with Anders Lee off the opening faceoff and go-ahead goal with 13 seconds remaining in the contest notched him the unique record.

It was the latest go-ahead goal by a Senators player since Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Senators a 5-4 lead with only five seconds left in regulation against the San Jose Sharks on January 13, 2024.  Tkachuk also joined Daniel Alfredsson as the only players in franchise history to have two game-winning goals scored in the final 15 seconds of a game.

Warren Foegele scored his third goal in seven games since joining the Senators in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on March 5. Foegele is the seventh player in the salary cap era to score at least three goals in his first seven games with the Senators after a mid-season trade to Ottawa.

Drake Batherson notched his 60th point of the season on Thursday versus the New York Islanders. It’s the fourth straight season in which Batherson has hit the 60-point plateau. Only Daniel Alfredsson and Erik Karlsson have put together more consecutive 60-point seasons in franchise history.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

The Faceoff

The Sens and Leafs split two meetings in Toronto this year, a 7-5 win by the Leafs on Dec. 27 and a 5-2 win by the Sens on Feb. 28. They’ll play twice more at Canadian Tire Centre down the stretch: Saturday night and April 15.

The Leafs lost in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at home. They’ll continue on to play Boston on Tuesday night on the road.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet / CBC / TVAS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

World Down Syndrome Day a special cause for Fabian Zetterlund

Was a reunion between Warren Foegele and Jordan Spence just what the doctor ordered?

Tkachuk scores with 13 seconds left, lifts Senators past Islanders

Sens look to bounce back on home ice against Islanders

Thompson makes 34 saves, Capitals defeat Senators

Sens look to sweep season series with Capitals

Ottawa’s four-line attack key to recent success

Batherson breaks tie in 3rd, Senators top Sharks to gain in wild card

Ullmark starts again as Sens host Sharks

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators shut out Ducks

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators shut out Ducks

Sens set for matinee with Ducks

One weekend, two games, seven defenders

Pretzels, beer — and NHL hockey

'Next man up’ mentality continues for Ottawa blueline

Senators’ penalty for cancelled trade modified

Demidov breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens rally past Senators for 3rd straight win

Senators launch Ottawa Team Threads