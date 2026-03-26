‘I’m fired up’: Donovan and Yakemchuk to make home debuts

Young duo set for first taste of home crowd at Canadian Tire Centre

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© André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It was just 16 years ago that former Senators forward Shean Donovan was holding court in front of reporters in the dressing room at Canadian Tire Centre. 

On Thursday, it was his son Jorian’s turn. No longer the blond-haired kid running around dodging the Senators crest in the middle of the floor, time Jorian was the man speaking to the cameras and microphones.

“This is definitely new, this is awesome, just excited to be back in the home barn, I’m fired up,” said a passionate Donovan after morning skate on Thursday.

“I’m extremely excited to be home, I mean, I’ve grown up here, I’ve been in this barn quite a few times, whether it was [when] I was ten years old with my shirt off in the stands trying to get on the jumbotron, or just like, being in the room with my dad or something like that, so no, I’m excited to be here.”

The debuts of Donovan and Yakemchuk in Detroit were one thing, but the pair will face a new test on Thursday night in Ottawa — their long-awaited introductions to a home crowd.

“As much as I want to think about playing and being here, I’m trying to not, so I can get some sleep,” said Donovan. “I think that’s the biggest thing, just trying to not think about it as much as I am.”

Yakemchuk, much more reserved than Donovan, laughed when he was asked if he’d ever be able to get used to the gaggle of almost two dozen cameras and microphones that greeted him when he returned from morning skate.

“I probably feel the same [as Donovan], I mean, it’s really exciting to be playing, a lot of nerves going into it for sure,” said Yakemchuk, the seventh overall draft pick in 2024.

“I thought [Nolan Baumgartner] did a good job sliding him in when he could, kind of feeling his way through it, and he made two big plays,” said Green of Yakemchuk’s two-point debut.

“At this time of the year, sometimes you just need a play, the games are so close. And that’s why players that have skill and play a team game are really important, because they can make a play that can change a game, and he made a couple. Especially his goal, [it] was a play that a lot of defencemen don’t have that natural instinct, and it was a real good shot.”

With Jorian’s debut on Tuesday against the Red Wings, the Donovans became the first father-son duo to play for the Senators. Awaiting him and the Senators on the opposite side of the rink tonight are the Penguins, foremost amongst them Erik Karlsson, his father’s former teammate.

“He was my favourite player growing up, so it’s pretty cool to be able to play against him,” said Donovan.

“Probably expect him to get a few more minutes tonight now that we’re at home and we can get the matchups,” said Green about Donovan, who played 4:42 in his debut, recording a shot.

Green also stressed that he didn’t want to rein in any of Donovan’s energy ahead of another big game in the standings. “I don’t ever want to change a person,” he said.

“We talk about bringing energy to every game, he’s got a lot of it. He’s got a high compete level, as well, he’s not afraid to drop the gloves. He hopefully has a bright future in the NHL, [Baumgartner] is doing a lot of work right now with some of these young D, using that energy in the right areas, not getting ahead of yourself, and defending hard.”

Loose Pucks

Travis Green gave injury updates on his injured defencemen. Thomas Chabot underwent surgery on his forearm area and will be out 4–8 weeks. Dennis Gilbert will be out approximately three weeks. Lassi Thomson is skating, as is Jake Sanderson, who will join the Senators on their trip through Florida.

Linus Ullmark, Thursday’s starter, tied a season-high with 32 saves during Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Detroit. Since returning from a personal leave of absence on Jan. 31, Ullmark has posted a 9-2-2 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.31 GAA. Since Jan. 31, only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Lukas Dostal have posted more wins among goalies in the NHL.

The Senators enter play on Thursday riding a four-game winning streak. It’s the third time Ottawa has strung together four straight wins this season. (Also: Dec. 15 – 21 & Jan. 25 – Feb. 2). The last time Ottawa won five straight games was during a six-game winning streak from March 5 – 15, 2025.

Tim Stützle enters Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh with 399 career points, after registering an assist on Tuesday night in Detroit. Only six other skaters have reached the 400-point mark in franchise history: Daniel Alfredsson (1,108), Jason Spezza (687), Erik Karlsson (518), Alexei Yashin (491), Brady Tkachuk (453) and Wade Redden (410). Stützle is currently tied for seventh all-time in points with Radek Bonk (399).

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The Faceoff

Ottawa is a perfect 5-0-0 against their Pennsylvania opponents this season, going 3-0-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers and 2-0-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Senators have never had a season in which they swept all their regular season games against their Pennsylvania rivals.

The Senators are also 8-0-1 in their last nine games against the Penguins dating back to March 20, 2023. It’s the longest stretch without a regulation loss to the Penguins in franchise history. Three Ottawa forwards (Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk) have tallied at least nine points in those nine games during this streak.

Ullmark is 8-0-0 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA in eight career games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark has joined Tony Esposito and Bob Froese as the only goalies in NHL history to win each of their first eight games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

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