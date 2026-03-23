Senators launch new mobile app

New app available in App Store and Google Play Store

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By Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators App is now available in the App Store and Google Play Store. The app provides fans a one-stop shop for all Sens news, video, information, tickets, as well as exclusive contests and content. Using the app will help fans have the most convenient and fun venue experience at Canadian Tire Centre!

Fans will be able to stay up to date with personalized app push notifications and customizable layouts. They will also be the first to get Sens news, features, and videos, as well as exclusive contesting.

Fans can also expect real-time player stats, team & league news, recaps, highlights, prizes, exclusive offers, and the first dibs on tickets. A connected Ticketmaster account will mean that fans never need to log-in to access your tickets, season seat benefits, or parking passes again.

You can find the app and more information here.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Download the brand new Ottawa Senators app: App Store, Google Play

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