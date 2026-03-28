Sens return to Tampa Bay months after season-opening win

Both teams enjoying success in month of March

McDonalds

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It seems like a lifetime since the Ottawa Senators have been in Tampa Bay, but 72 games after the Sens took the season’s opener 5-4, they’ll finally be back.

The Senators have won six of their last eight games, while the Lightning have won five of their past eight heading into the Saturday matinee. Both teams picked up a single point on Thursday night, with the Lightning falling to the Kraken in overtime and the Sens in a shootout to the Penguins.

Linus Ullmark established a season-high by stopping 35 shots in the shootout loss, including 15 alone in the second period of the game, where he was able to weather the storm and only allow a single goal.

“It was great, you know, it’s not surprising to us,” said Travis Green after the game. “I’ve said it all year, we believe in him, he’s a good goalie, you need your goalie to pick you up sometimes, and obviously, that 20 minutes he did.”

Ullmark led the Sens to that season-opening win, which also saw a three-assist performance from Brady Tkachuk, a one-goal, three-point showing from Artem Zub, and a two-goal, three-point effort from Shane Pinto.

Loose Pucks

The Senators have posted a 19-5-4 record in 28 games played in the month of March over the past two seasons. Ottawa boasts the best record of any Eastern Conference team in the month of March since the 2024-25 season (19-5-4).

Since returning from a personal leave of absence on Jan. 31, Ullmark has posted a 9-2-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.35 GAA. Since then, only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Lukas Dostal have posted more wins among goalies in the NHL.

Drake Batherson notched his eighth multi-goal game of the 2025-26 season when he scored twice against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Batherson is just the fourth player in franchise history — joining Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson and Brady Tkachuk — to have eight multi-goal games in a single season.

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The Faceoff

The Senators have posted an 8-4-0 record in 12 games against the Tampa Bay Lightning since the start of the 2022-23 season. Ottawa’s .667 points percentage against the Lightning is the best of any Atlantic Division team in that span.

Brady Tkachuk has collected 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in his last 12 games against the Lightning dating back to the start of the 2022-23 season. Tkachuk has collected 26 points in 21 career games against the Lightning, good for a 1.24 points-per-game that is his second-best versus any NHL opponent.

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