Sens return to Tampa Bay months after season-opening win

It seems like a lifetime since the Ottawa Senators have been in Tampa Bay, but 72 games after the Sens took the season’s opener 5-4, they’ll finally be back.

The Senators have won six of their last eight games, while the Lightning have won five of their past eight heading into the Saturday matinee. Both teams picked up a single point on Thursday night, with the Lightning falling to the Kraken in overtime and the Sens in a shootout to the Penguins.

Linus Ullmark established a season-high by stopping 35 shots in the shootout loss, including 15 alone in the second period of the game, where he was able to weather the storm and only allow a single goal.

“It was great, you know, it’s not surprising to us,” said Travis Green after the game. “I’ve said it all year, we believe in him, he’s a good goalie, you need your goalie to pick you up sometimes, and obviously, that 20 minutes he did.”

Ullmark led the Sens to that season-opening win, which also saw a three-assist performance from Brady Tkachuk, a one-goal, three-point showing from Artem Zub, and a two-goal, three-point effort from Shane Pinto.