Ottawa Senators Welcome Soldier On Group for 10th Anniversary Visit to CTC
The Ottawa Senators and the Senators Alumni Association welcomed the Soldier On group to Canadian Tire Centre, celebrating 10 years of collaboration between the three parties that looks to provide ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans opportunities to experience a day in the life of an Ottawa Senator.
The Soldier On group took part in an off-ice training seminar at the Bell Sensplex facility, was put through the paces by Senators Alumni at a practice and was able to play with some of their favorite Senators Alumni during a game on Canadian Tire Centre ice. The Soldier On group was also able to catch the OTT vs NYI game on Thursday March 19th, where they were hosted by members of the Alumni Association.
The Ottawa Senators and Senators Alumni Association would like to thank everyone at Soldier On for their continued enthusiasm and support for this annual event. We look forward to having the Soldier On group next season!
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