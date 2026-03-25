Yakemchuk makes immediate impact for Senators in NHL debut

DETROIT -- Carter Yakemchuk got the call Monday night at his house in Belleville, Ontario. He drove 5 1/2 hours to Detroit, arrived at the hotel in the wee hours of the morning and didn’t sleep much.

Then, with no morning skate to help him prepare, the 20-year-old defenseman was the First Star in his NHL debut Tuesday and helped the Ottawa Senators jump into a Stanley Cup Playoff spot.

With his family in the stands -- after they had scrambled from Calgary to Toronto to Detroit -- he had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings. The Senators, who were last in the Atlantic Division two months ago, are on a 15-3-2 run and hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

“What a 24 hours for him,” center Lars Eller said. “It was not an easy situation to be thrown into, and I think he handled it incredibly well. I’m sure he’s going to have a good career ahead of him.”

The Senators found themselves in a bind Monday night when they lost defensemen Thomas Chabot (right arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower body) to injuries during a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers.

Already missing three other blueliners -- Dennis Gilbert (undisclosed), Nick Jensen (knee) and Jake Sanderson (upper body) – the Senators called up Yakemchuk and 21-year-old Jorian Donovan to make their NHL debuts in Detroit.

Entering the game, the Senators trailed the New York Islanders by two points for the second wild card in the East, the Red Wings by one point.

“It’s not a regular first game,” captain Brady Tkachuk said. “It’s almost like a first playoff game, with what’s at stake and how big this game was.”