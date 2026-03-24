'We’ll be ready': Sens recall reinforcements ahead of crucial game in Detroit

Carter Yakemchuk and Jorian Donovan could make NHL debuts on Tuesday night

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Sens have employed a “next man up” mentality all season, one that will be pushed to another level on Tuesday night in Detroit.

With injuries to Thomas Chabot (right arm) and Lassi Thomson (lower-body) forcing the team to finish Monday’s win in New York with just four defencemen, Ottawa recalled 20-year-old Carter Yakemchuk and 21-year-old Jorian Donovan from Belleville on Tuesday morning to reinforce a depleted blueline, which was already without Nick Jensen, Dennis Gilbert, and Jake Sanderson.

“Get ready to win,” said Travis Green postgame when asked how the defence corps will respond in Detroit. “We’ll get two guys up. It’s a big game, we’ll be ready.”

The Senators enter the game with a chance to move into a playoff position for the first time since November (contingent on both a win and an Islanders regulation loss against Chicago). 

The team has taken things game-by-game over the past few months, handling adversity and compiling a 14-3-2 record in their last 19 games to claw back into striking distance of that final wild card spot in the East.

“That’s all you can do right now, is just take it day-by-day,” said Warren Foegele after the game, who scored his fifth goal as a Sen in the win.

Despite Monday’s adversity in New York, the Sens still managed to hold the Rangers to just 10 shots on goal, the lowest in franchise history.

“I just think we’re playing fast, when you’re on our toes, everyone as a group, there’s really not much room out there,” said Foegele. “We seem to create turnovers and then we spend time in the O-zone, so I thought I liked our effort in that regard.”

On the blueline, Jordan Spence finished the game with a career-high 26:44 of time on ice in the win. 

“Like I said before with Sandy getting out, everyone has to step up as a D-core,” said Spence after the game.

“I don’t think it’s just the D, it’s a five-man unit in the defensive zone, I think we’re all clicking as one team, and you can really see that with the past five, 10 games that we’ve played, we’ve played really well. Especially in the defensive zone, but even in the offensive zone as well, we’re creating a lot of chances, we’re cycling down low, we’re having a lot of chances.

“We have what, 13 more games, 12 more games left, we’re in a playoff push so hopefully we can keep on doing what we can.”

Jackson Starr sets up a big game in Motor City.

Loose Pucks

Donovan — selected in the fifth round (136th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft — would join his father Shean as the first father-son combo to both play for the Ottawa Senators. Shean appeared in 177 games over parts of three seasons with the Senators from 2007-2010.

The Senators are 14-3-2 over their past 19 games, dating back to January 25. The last time Ottawa enjoyed a run like this over an 19-game span was during the 2014-15 ‘Hamburglar Run.’ Ottawa also went 14-3-2 from March 8 – April 11, 2015. Since January 25, the Senators have the lowest GAA of any team in the NHL, at 2.16.

Foegele scored his fifth goal in nine games since joining the Senators in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on March 5. Foegele is just the fourth player in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to score at least five goals in his first nine games with the Senators, after a trade to Ottawa, joining Bobby Ryan, Milan Michalek, and Dany Heatley.

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The Faceoff

The Senators are 7-1-3 in their last 11 visits to Little Caesars Arena, dating back to Nov. 19, 2019. Ottawa is 8-3-4 all-time in 15 games at Little Caesars Arena – which represents their best points percentage (.667) at any active NHL arena.

The Ottawa Senators have a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games against the Red Wings, but have dropped all three meetings this year (two in overtime). The Senators enter Tuesday just a point back of the Red Wings.

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