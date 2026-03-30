Senators agree to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract set to start in the 2026-27 season.

Reidler will join the Belleville Senators on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) contract.

Reidler, 21, 6’6’’, 206 lbs, has spent the 2025-26 season with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the NCAA. In 18 games in goal, he posted an 11-7-0 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The Penn State men's hockey team's season came to an end on Friday with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Reidler was selected in the 5th round (151th overall) by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.