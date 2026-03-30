Senators agree to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract

PHOTO-2026-03-30-10-28-22
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract set to start in the 2026-27 season.

Reidler will join the Belleville Senators on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) contract.

Reidler, 21, 6’6’’, 206 lbs, has spent the 2025-26 season with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the NCAA. In 18 games in goal, he posted an 11-7-0 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The Penn State men's hockey team's season came to an end on Friday with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Reidler was selected in the 5th round (151th overall) by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

For more information, please contact:

Sylvain St-Laurent, [email protected]

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Lilleberg has 3 points, Lightning score 4 straight to rally past Senators

Sens return to Tampa Bay months after season-opening win

Artem Zub is dialled in

‘I’m fired up’: Donovan and Yakemchuk to make home debuts

Ottawa Senators Welcome Soldier On Group for 10th Anniversary Visit to CTC

Yakemchuk makes immediate impact for Senators in NHL debut

Senators stay red-hot, hold off Red Wings to move into East wild-card spot

'We’ll be ready': Sens recall reinforcements ahead of crucial game in Detroit

Senators tighten wild-card race in East with win against Rangers

Reimer starts; Thomson checks into lineup as Sens visit Rangers

Senators launch new mobile app

Senators hold off Maple Leafs, get 4th win in 5 games

Scene set for Battle of Ontario on Saturday night

World Down Syndrome Day a special cause for Fabian Zetterlund

Was a reunion between Warren Foegele and Jordan Spence just what the doctor ordered?

Tkachuk scores with 13 seconds left, lifts Senators past Islanders

Sens look to bounce back on home ice against Islanders

Thompson makes 34 saves, Capitals defeat Senators