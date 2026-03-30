Senators agree to terms with defenceman Hoyt Stanley on a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Hoyt Stanley on a three-year, entry-level contract set to start in the 2026-27 season.

Stanley will join the Belleville Senators on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) contract.

Stanley has just completed his third season in the NCAA with Cornell’s Big Red. During the 2025–26 season, he set new personal bests in goals (three), assists (12), and points (15) while playing for a team that finished the regular season with a 22–11–1 record. The skater, who is from West Vancouver, British Columbia, was named one of the three finalists for the 2026 ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenceman award.

Stanley was selected in the 4th round (108th overall) by the Senators in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.