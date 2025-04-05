Senators shut out the Panthers 

As the second period drew to a close the Panthers were able to put a puck behind Forsberg on what would have been the 36th shot of the game. However, the call on the ice was that it was deflected by a high-stick and the replay confirmed it to be no goal.

The third period opened with Florida pressing hard to get their first goal of the game with four shots in the first two minutes of play. As the period progressed the Senators best chance came with 9 minutes left in the period when a Sanderson shot from the point almost ended up being a carbon copy of the game's first goal, but Bobrovsky got his glove on the shot this time.

The battle continued down to the wire until Matthew Highmore put the game on ice with an empty net goal with only 2:20 left to play in the game.