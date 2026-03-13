Ottawa Senators to Participate in Global Series in Germany

NEW YORK / TORONTO / DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY (March 13, 2026) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) today announced details oftheir joint long-term international growth strategy to deepen the NHL and NHL players’ established and future presence in Germany. Key components of the plan include strategic investment in growing the game through grassroots, content and other fan engagement initiatives across Germany, forging new,long-term business partnerships and making a commitment to bringing more NHL Regular Season gamesto Germany, beginning with the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany, a pair of games between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on December 18 and December 20, 2026.

Today’s announcement was made at a news conference in Düsseldorf featuring NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA Sr. Director of International Strategy & Growth and former German national player Rob Zepp, President of NHL Business Keith Wachtel and Mayor of Düsseldorf Dr. Stephan Keller, among others.

The upcoming games between Chicago and Ottawa represent a significant milestone in the League’s expanding global footprint. The games will mark the second and third ever NHL Regular-Season games played in Germany, with the first dating back to Oct. 8, 2011, when the Buffalo Sabresfaced the Los Angeles Kings at O2 World in Berlin. The NHL and NHLPA are making a commitment to bring NHL Regular Season games to Germany for at least the next three (3) seasons. December’s games in Düsseldorf will be the 13th season overall, and fifth consecutive season, in which the League will stage NHL Regular Season matchups in Europe, a key component of its strategy to advance the sport globally and to build deeper connections with fans worldwide. A complete history of NHL Regular-Season games played outside North America can be found here.

The December games will also showcase the strength of German developed NHL talent, led by native stars who continue to elevate the country’s hockey presence on the global stage. The Senators’ leading point and goal scorer is Viersen native Tim Stützle, who has totaled 30-40-70 in 64 games in 2025-26.

“I think German hockey has been growing a lot, and there are a lot of great players from there,” said Stützle. “Now that they [the NHL] have been committing to playing games there and supporting kids as well. It’s huge. Hopefully it gets even more people to play hockey in Germany. It’s really exciting news.”

Beyond Stützle, Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl – one of the most decorated German athletes in NHL history – has surpassed 1,000 career points and has earned multiple League awards since being drafted third (3rd) overall in 2014. He also recently captained Team Germany to its best finish at an Olympic tournament that featured NHL participation (6th place). Draisaitl and NHLPA Goals & Dreams have partnered to donate 58 complete sets of hockey equipment to Kölner Haie youth teams.

Detroit’s Moritz Seider, the 2022 Calder Memorial Trophy winner, is the leader of the next generation of elite German defensemen. Together, Draisaitl, Stützle and Seider rank first, fourth and eighth, all-time, respectively, among German NHLers in scoring, demonstrating the country’s growing success in elite player development, as well as its growing impact on the NHL.

The League’s investment in Germany is intended to reach well beyond the ice. This weekend marks the debut of Hockey Day in Germany, the first program of its kind in the country. The March 13-14 celebration will engage new and existing fans through a series of hockey-centric activities, including interactive experiences at the NHL Global Fan Tour, an appearance by the Stanley Cup, e‑gaming competitions and a live viewing event for the NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal broadcast featuring the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators. Germany will become the third of four total markets that will have hosted an NHL Hockey Day event this season, following recent events in Sweden and Czechia, and a Hockey Day in Finland event scheduled for March 27-28.

Complementing its major events strategy, the NHL will continue supporting long‑term hockey development and participation throughout Europe through grassroots programs and community engagement efforts, such as NHL Street Hockey. This school-based initiative will be delivered through a series of structured lessons and will be organized and executed collectively with local clubs, along with Germany’s Member National Association (DEB in GER) to ensure interested students have a clear pathway into additional entry-level hockey programs in their cities. By the end of the 2025-26 season, NHL Street Hockey will be operating in seven (7) countries outside of North America, including Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Australia, the UK, China and Germany, with an estimated 30,000+ students participating across these markets throughout the season. The program emphasizes the development of soft skills, promotes healthy and active lifestyles, and demonstrates the League’s long‑term commitment to nurturing the next generation of players and fans in key international markets.

With the NHL opening its first European office in Zurich last summer, the success of global properties like the 4 Nations Face-Off and the upcoming World Cup of Hockey 2028 as well as the League’s expanding number of media rights deals with partners around the world, the NHL is poised to continue the momentum it has been building in growing the game of hockey globally.​

“Our deepened commitment to Germany as an important hockey country marks a critical next chapter for the NHL. By further investing in one of Europe’s most dynamic sports markets – both throughthe execution of major events and the development and implementation of grassroots initiatives – weintend to strengthen our presence and build stronger connections with German fans, partners and local communities. In prioritizing our efforts here, we hope to accelerate hockey’s growth across the region,creating meaningful impact from the ground up.”

Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner

​“Having previously played in Germany and now getting to return in my current role is a full circle moment for me. We have strategic plans to grow and build upon the existing hockey ecosystem through grassroots initiatives, creative collaborations, business opportunities and building stronger relationships between NHL players and German fans. Ultimately, this work will help further the game of hockey in Germany.”

Rob Zepp, NHLPA Sr. Director of International Strategy & Growth

“Germany is a wonderful country with an avid, sophisticated hockey audience that is eager to engage with the NHL. As one of our priority markets moving forward, Germany offers a myriad ofopportunities to grow the sport of hockey at every level. We look forward to working closely with the German Ice Hockey Federation, the DEL, Sky, local municipalities, business partners and other sports leagues to bring our vision to life.”

Keith Wachtel, President of NHL Business

“The announcement of the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany is the next milestone for Düsseldorf as a hockey location. Following the international ice hockey game in May 2025 and the Deutschland Cup in November 2026, as well as the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2027 and NHL Hockey Day in Germany this weekend, this is the next highlight. We look forward to welcoming the top stars from North America to the PSD BANK DOME and to welcoming numerous fans, whom we, together with the NHL, are sure to provide with unforgettable moments."

Dr. Stephan Keller, Mayor of the state capital Düsseldorf

“We warmly welcome the NHL's interest in the German market. The NHL and the NHLPA are outstanding partners in the global growth of our sport, and Germany has developed into one of the most exciting hockey markets in Europe. Events like the Hockey Days or the Global Series Games have tremendous impact and visibility. We are fully committed to strengthening this partnership going forward, from high-profile events to community programs and development opportunities for young players. Our shared ambition is to inspire fans across the country and ensure that hockey in Germany continues to flourish.”

Frank Lutz, Chairman of the Board of the German Ice Hockey Federation (Deutscher Eishockey-Bund)

