Ottawa Senators partner with CIBC on a multi-year agreement as official bank and home jersey sponsor

CIBC to have a highly visible presence throughout Canadian Tire Centre

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce that the team has partnered with CIBC on a multi-year agreement that will see CIBC’s logo featured on the Senators home jersey. This will mark the first time in Senators’ history that a sponsor logo has appeared on the team’s jersey. The CIBC logo will appear on the jersey for the first time when the Senators take on the Philadelphia Flyers in its home opener on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

As part of this agreement, CIBC becomes both the official bank and the official financial institution of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club.

“CIBC is a storied and iconic Canadian brand that has been helping Canadians for more than 150 years,” said Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. “We share common values of commitment to excellence and to the community and this agreement will have a positive impact at both Canadian Tire Centre and in the National Capital Region. We are honoured to wear the CIBC logo next to our crest on our home jerseys and welcome CIBC to the Senators family.”

In addition to the jersey sponsorship, this comprehensive partnership between the Senators and CIBC will impact fans the moment they enter Canadian Tire Centre. The Club Red dining lounge, the arena’s premier formal seated dining experience, will be rebranded to Club CIBC. The 100-level concourse and club seating area, as well as the Gate 2 entrance and valet parking will also receive a visible branding treatment featuring CIBC.

As partners, the Senators and CIBC share common values in putting the customer at the heart of everything each company does. By working in unison, both the Senators and CIBC can play an impactful role on the Ottawa-Gatineau community. As part of this joint commitment, CIBC will be donating $500,000 to the Senators Community Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with the Ottawa Senators and to be part of this new chapter for the team. We look forward to standing with the Senators’ loyal fans and cheering the team on throughout the season,” said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. “Ottawa is an important market for our bank, where we have a long history and an ongoing commitment to the community, and we’re proud to support the Senators Community Foundation to further the impact we can have together moving forward.”

CIBC’s history in Ottawa dates back to the 1800s and today’s announcement strengthens that connection. Some significant milestones include:

- CIBC’s first branch opened in 1874 on Sparks Street as wished for by Prime Minister Sir Alexander Mackenzie. Today, this banking centre is still open and continues to help community members make their ambitions a reality.

- CIBC was proud to co-host with the city year-long Ottawa 2017 celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday. This significant partnership strengthened pride in our nation, brought communities together and created opportunities for businesses in the region, and

- CIBC proudly provides longstanding support to organizations within the nation’s capital, including United Way East Ontario and the University of Ottawa, in addition to today’s donation to the Senators Community Foundation.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region. For more information, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

