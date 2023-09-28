Ottawa Senators Fan Fest, featuring FREE entry, games, activities and fun for the whole family is set for Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre 

OTTAWA –The Ottawa Senators announced today that Fan Fest will return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is FREE and fans can obtain their tickets on Ticketmaster.

The event will feature a Senators’ team practice, autograph session, interactive games, a Sens Store sale, a kids’ press conference and entertainment throughout the venue.

FAN FEST OPENS: 9 a.m.

The plaza and Gate 1 doors open at 9 a.m. There, fans will find activities for their entire family including inflatables, face painting, balloon twister, a MDRN photobooth - where you can call Senators highlights just like their broadcasters - a DJ and much more!

The Sens Store will host a merchandise sale featuring up to 50% off items in the tent at the Gate 1 plaza.

Parking for this event is free while select 100-level concessions will have items available for purchase.

FAN AUTOGRAPH SESSION WRISTBANDING: 9 a.m. – GATE 1 TENT

Fans who are interested in receiving an autograph from a Senators player are asked to line up at the autograph tent at the Gate 1 plaza to obtain their wristband prior to the 11 a.m. autograph session. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and are limited to one per guest.

STATE OF THE SENS: 9:30 a.m. – SECTIONS 115-117

Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder will take part in “State of the Sens” where he answers questions about the Senators organization and the excitement surrounding the 2023-24 season.

OPEN PRACTICE: 10 a.m.

At the midway point of training camp, watch as the Senators take to the ice for practice with less than two weeks to go ahead of the regular season.

KIDS PRESS CONFERENCE: 11 a.m. – SECTIONS 115-117

The fan favourite Kids Press Conference is back where kids 16 years of age and younger can ask hard-hitting and hilarious questions to Senators players!

FAN AUTOGRAPH SESSION: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Fans who received a wristband at 9 a.m can receive an autograph from a Senators player.

For more information visit the Fan Fest website: https://www.nhl.com/senators/fans/fanfest

Ottawa Senators game tickets

Tickets for the Senators’ two remaining home pre-season games, on Sept. 29 vs Winnipeg and on Oct. 7 vs Montreal, are available now. The Senators’ remaining **pre-season schedule** will see them oppose Winnipeg twice, Florida, Pittsburgh and Montreal before the regular season begins on Oct. 11 at Carolina.

Tickets for the **first half of the 2023-24 regular season** are also now available.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators