Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the return of the Sens Skills competition, presented by CAA North & East Ontario, which is set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.

Sens Skills, presented by CAA North & East Ontario will see the Senators split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, individual obstacle course, one-on-one and a 3-on-3 competitions. Doors to Canadian Tire Centre open at 12 p.m. and parking will be available free of charge.

Tickets for Sens Skills will be available at ticketmaster.ca on Friday, Nov. 7th at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $12.50 and do not exceed $20. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections. For group ticket information (groups of nine or more), please call 613-599-0210 or e-mail [email protected]. All prices include taxes, CRF and convenience fees. A ticket handling surcharge will apply.

About CAA North & East Ontario

CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) is part of the CAA federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional Member savings, emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services and comprehensive insurance services. CAA NEO invests in the community through advocacy, public affairs and charitable partnerships. CAA NEO is also home to Canada’s first business Membership.

