Ottawa Senators announce six-game 2025-26 pre-season schedule

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the team’s six-game 2025-26 pre-season schedule which includes one home game at Canadian Tire Centre, three road games and two neutral site contests in Quebec City.

The Senators will open the pre-season schedule when the team hosts Toronto in the first half of a home-and-home set with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Sept. 21, before visiting their provincial rivals on Monday, Sept. 22, at Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa will then hold a portion of its training camp in Quebec City. The Senators will be the home team for two preseason games at Videotron Centre. The New Jersey Devils will be the visiting team for an afternoon matchup on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Montreal Canadiens will be the opponents for the second game of the series on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The Senators will wrap their 2025-26 pre-season schedule by visiting the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Oct. 2, and the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Home preseason and October games will be on sale for purchase in August with an official date TBC shortly.

2025-26 Ottawa Senators pre-season schedule (all times Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 21: Toronto at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 22: Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28: New Jersey at Ottawa (Videotron Centre, Quebec City), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Montreal at Ottawa (Videotron Centre, Quebec City), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2: Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

