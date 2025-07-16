Ottawa Senators announce 2025-26 regular-season schedule

OTTAWA – In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule for the team’s 2025-26 regular season.

For the first time in franchise history, the Senators will start a regular season with a pair of games in Florida, opening against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, October 9 at Amalie Arena. The team will then face the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday, October 11 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Senators will launch their home portion of the regular season with a matinee contest at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, October 13 at 1 p.m. against the Nashville Predators. The 2025-26 regular season will conclude for the Senators on Thursday, April 15 with a visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs to Canadian Tire Centre.

Schedule highlights for 2025-26

- The Senators will face Atlantic Division rivals Boston, Detroit, Florida, Montreal and Toronto four times respectively. Ottawa will oppose both Buffalo and Tampa Bay three times each.

- Division rival Toronto will visit Canadian Tire Centre twice, on Saturday, March 21 and on Thursday, April 15 while the Montreal Canadiens will visit twice on Saturday, January 17 and on Wednesday, March 11.

- The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, January 10 and again on Thursday, April 9.

- The Senators will host the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, October 21.

- The team will host its longest home stand (five games) at Canadian Tire Centre between Thursday, April 2 and Thursday, April 9.

- The Senators will play a season-high seven consecutive games on the road at the end of November. With stops in Anaheim, San Jose, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas and Montreal, this will mark the third-longest road trip in team history.

- The Senators will have a 20-day long break in February allowing NHL players to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

2025-26 Ottawa Senators regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct 13 vs. Nashville, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Chicago, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20 at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30 at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 11 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 15 at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 1 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 5 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8 at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18 at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22 at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Vegas, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 2 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Monday, March 9 at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Anaheim, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 23 at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Carolina, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X (Twitter): @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -