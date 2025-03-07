NEWS RELEASE

Friday, March 7, 2025

Ottawa Senators acquire left winger Fabian Zetterlund, centre Tristen Robins and a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from San Jose in exchange for left winger Noah Gregor, centre Zack Ostapchuk and a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired left winger Fabian Zetterlund, centre Tristen Robins and a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for left winger Noah Gregor, centre Zack Ostapchuk and a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Zetterlund, 25, was New Jersey`s third-round selection (63rd overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft. Zetterlund has posted 50 goals and 111 points over 227 regular-season games with the Devils and Sharks. In the 2024-25 season, his third campaign with San Jose, Zetterlund has registered 17 goals and 36 points over 64 regular-season games. He was also leading the Sharks with a +8 differential.

A native of London, England, Robins, 23, has appeared in three NHL games with the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. This season, in 41 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, he has registered 18 points.

