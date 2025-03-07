Ottawa Senators acquire left winger Fabian Zetterlund, centre Tristen Robins and a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

Friday, March 7, 2025

OTTAWAOttawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired left winger Fabian Zetterlund, centre Tristen Robins and a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for left winger Noah Gregor, centre Zack Ostapchuk and a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Zetterlund, 25, was New Jersey`s third-round selection (63rd overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft. Zetterlund has posted 50 goals and 111 points over 227 regular-season games with the Devils and Sharks. In the 2024-25 season, his third campaign with San Jose, Zetterlund has registered 17 goals and 36 points over 64 regular-season games. He was also leading the Sharks with a +8 differential.

A native of London, England, Robins, 23, has appeared in three NHL games with the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. This season, in 41 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, he has registered 18 points.

