RECAP: Senators at Red Wings

The first period started off with a raucous reaction to Senators forward Mathieu Joseph every time he touched the puck following an innocuous collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin the last time these teams met.

With four minutes played in the first Tim Stützle almost recreated his baseball-style goal from the slot when he batted the puck out of the air from the slot. This was followed up on the next shift when Dominik Kubalik narrowly missed a chance following a hard fought puck-battle won by Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto.

Detroit answered back quickly with a point blank chance by Michael Rasmussen that was turned aside by Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Korpisalo couldn’t keep the Red Wings off the board much longer though as Daniel Sprong capitalized on an Ottawa turnover and opened the scoring on a one-timer at 8:57 of the first.

Almost immediately after their first goal Lucas Raymond nearly made the score 2-0, but Ottawa defenseman Jacob Chychrun beat him to a loose puck just to the left of the Ottawa goal.

Putting pressure back on the other end of the ice, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had a great scoring chance with 9:38 remaining in the period but was hooked up by Christian Fischer to give Ottawa its first power play of the game. While the power play only yielded one shot, as the Red Wing penalty ended Chychrun took a Brady Tkachuk pass and broke down the left wing all alone but his wrist shot was nabbed by the glove of Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon.

As the period neared the close the Senators had one-final chance, but Greig rang his wrist shot just of the post and the period ended with Detroit leading by a goal.