The Kids Takeover activities have begun here at Canadian Tire Centre as the Jr. Reporter Zoe Bertrand kicked the day off with a question of the day for the players.
Recap: Jets vs Senators
Senators push the Jets to the brink
First Period Stats
Senators
Stat
Jets
0
Goal
0
7
Shots
4
46
Face-Off %
54
0/1
Power Play
0/2
11
Hits
6
8
Blocks
3
Second Period Breakdown
Senators
Stat
Jets
0
Goal
1
24
Shots
13
54%
Face-Off %
46%
0/4
Power Play
0/4
16
Hits
12
9
Blocks
9
Zoe signed off for the final frame to go watch live. Thanks for some great live updates through the first forty minutes Zoe!
The final 20 starts NOW!
Goal: Parker Kelly gets Ottawa on the board at the 15:17 mark of the third. The game is all tied up 1-1!
We're not done yet, the game is heading into OT!
The Jets score in OT to win the game 2-1.
Final Breakdown
Senators
Stat
Jets
1
Goal
1
39
Shots
25
50%
Face-Off %
50%
0/4
Power Play
0/4
21
Hits
18
14
Blocks
13
Three Takeaways
- Parker Kelly logged more than 15 minutes of ice time for the third time in the last three games and his second goal in as many games.
- Jake Sanderson had 25:31 of ice time in this OT thriller, cresting 25 minutes for the first time in 2024.
- Kids Takeover Day was a massive success once again and we can't wait until the next time the kids take the reigns.