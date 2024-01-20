Recap: Jets vs Senators

Senators push the Jets to the brink

GettyImages-1940917849
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The Kids Takeover activities have begun here at Canadian Tire Centre as the Jr. Reporter Zoe Bertrand kicked the day off with a question of the day for the players.

First Period Stats

Senators
Stat
Jets
0
Goal
0
7
Shots
4
46
Face-Off %
54
0/1
Power Play
0/2
11
Hits
6
8
Blocks
3

Second Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Jets
0
Goal
1
24
Shots
13
54%
Face-Off %
46%
0/4
Power Play
0/4
16
Hits
12
9
Blocks
9

Zoe signed off for the final frame to go watch live. Thanks for some great live updates through the first forty minutes Zoe!

The final 20 starts NOW!

Goal: Parker Kelly gets Ottawa on the board at the 15:17 mark of the third. The game is all tied up 1-1!

We're not done yet, the game is heading into OT!

The Jets score in OT to win the game 2-1.

Final Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Jets
1
Goal
1
39
Shots
25
50%
Face-Off %
50%
0/4
Power Play
0/4
21
Hits
18
14
Blocks
13

Three Takeaways

  1. Parker Kelly logged more than 15 minutes of ice time for the third time in the last three games and his second goal in as many games.
  2. Jake Sanderson had 25:31 of ice time in this OT thriller, cresting 25 minutes for the first time in 2024. 
  3. Kids Takeover Day was a massive success once again and we can't wait until the next time the kids take the reigns.

Photo of the Day

GettyImages-1940919654

News Feed

Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT

Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT
Jets vs Senators

Live Blog: Jets vs Senators
ott-senators hockey talks recap

Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell another success
Senators sign Shane Pinto

Senators sign Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract
Recap Canadiens vs Senators

Recap: Canadiens vs Senators
Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT
Canadiens vs Senators

Live Blog: Canadiens vs Senators
Post Game Recap - 1.16.24

Post-game Recap: Avalanche vs Senators
Game Day 5: COL vs OTT

Game Day 5: COL vs OTT
Avalanche vs Senators

Live Blog: Avalanche vs Senators
Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach

Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach
Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT
Sharks vs Senators

Live Blog: Sharks vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF
Senators at Sabres

Live Blog: Senators at Sabres
Matty Jo behind the keys

Matty Jo behind the keys
Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

Game Day 5: OTT at CGY