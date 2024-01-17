Senators prepare for Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell

The Ottawa Senators will host their Annual Hockey Talks Night on January 18, 2023 when they host the Montreal Canadiens. Fans can join us for the night by purchasing tickets here.

The night is an annual opportunity for the hockey community to rally around mental health and the organizations that support it. This year, the Ottawa Senators and Senators Community Foundation will host various on-site activations, fundraising efforts and by providing an opportunity to share personal advocacy and support.

Fans should arrive early to take in a special ceremonial puck drop and will also have the chance to engage with local mental health organizations along the 200 level concourse at Gate 1 prior to and during the game, bid in a special silent auction or the special 50/50.

Our presenting partner Bell have donated three Josh Norris autographed jerseys to help support our special Hockey Talks Tap-To-Give initiative for fans to donate to our amazing causes.

Funds raised through on Hockey Talks presented by Bell Night will support youth-specific mental health initiatives at: Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Do if for Daron and Foundation Santé Gatineau.

YSB offers a free supportive, accessible and inclusive environment for young people and their families and caregivers.

“Healing starts with a conversation,” explains Patti Murphy, Executive Director of the YSB Foundation. “Funding from the Hockey Talks game will support YSB’s youth mental health walk-in clinics, where young people can meet right away with a counsellor and talk to someone who can listen and understand.”

As always, fans will be able to purchase DIFD merchandise in support of youth mental health and programs that encourage young people to talk openly about mental health and to ask for help when needed.