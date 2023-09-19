ott-fan fest accordion

News Feed

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Big Mac on board!

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

What time do Gates open?

Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

What time does Fan Fest end?

Fan Fest will wrap up at 1:00 p.m.

Are tickets available?

Tickets for the event are free and can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/fan-fest-2023-ottawa-ontario-09-30-2023/event/31005F1784380FE6

Will bathrooms be accessible?

Bathroom access will be available on the 100-level concourse.

Is parking free?

Yes, parking for Fan Fest is free and limited to lots 2, 3, 6 and Valet.

Will food and drinks be available?

Yes, limited food and drinks will be available for purchase inside Canadian Tire Centre.

Is there reserved seating?

Seating for this event is general admission only, and seats can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Get there early for the best seats!