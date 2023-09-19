ott-fan fest accordion

What time do Gates open?
Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
What time does Fan Fest end?
Fan Fest will wrap up at 1:00 p.m.
Are tickets available?
Tickets for the event are free and can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/fan-fest-2023-ottawa-ontario-09-30-2023/event/31005F1784380FE6
Will bathrooms be accessible?
Bathroom access will be available on the 100-level concourse.
Is parking free?
Yes, parking for Fan Fest is free and limited to lots 2, 3, 6 and Valet.
Will food and drinks be available?
Yes, limited food and drinks will be available for purchase inside Canadian Tire Centre.
Is there reserved seating?
Seating for this event is general admission only, and seats can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Get there early for the best seats!