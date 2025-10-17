Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sprechen sie Deutsch? Better brush up on that German before the Ottawa Senators host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 18. Festivities will be held as the New York Islanders come to town to cap off opening week festivities.

The puck will be dropped goes at 3 p.m., though if you’re a fan of the longstanding German traditions of $5 beer and eating classic Bavarian foods like sausages and pretzel bites, you’ll want to arrive early to revel in the celebrations outside Canadian Tire Centre starting at 12 p.m.

The Kitchener Schwaben Dancers will provide entertainment in the plaza, where an Oktoberfest photobooth will also be set up giving away commemorative pins with your photos printed on them. Tickets are available here.