Meriläinen loaned to Belleville

Leevi Meriläinen was loaned to the Belleville Senators on Tuesday.

Hunter Shepard was recalled. He will join the Ottawa Senators on the road.

Meriläinen, 23, has an 8-10-1 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and .860 save percentage this season. He has played in nine games since the beginning of January, posting a 4-3-1 record.

His latest start was on Saturday in the 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

In Belleville, Meriläinen earned two wins in three games during previous trips earlier this season.

The Ottawa Senators continue their three-game road trip. They will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

The Belleville Senators will play their next seven games on the road. That stretch begins Wednesday in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.